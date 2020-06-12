Study finds the best way to reduce coronavirus transmission is to wear a face mask





A team of researchers in Texas and California compared trends in the Covid-19 infection rate in Italy and New York before and after face masks were mandatory. Both locations began to see infection rates flatten only after mandatory facial mask measures were implemented, according to the study published Thursday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The researchers calculated that the use of face masks prevented more than 78,000 infections in Italy between April 6 and May 9, and more than 66,000 infections in New York City between April 17 and May 9.

"Wearing face masks in public is the most effective means of preventing interhuman transmission, and this economic practice, along with simultaneous social distancing, quarantine, and contact tracing, represents the most likely fighting opportunity to stop the pandemic. of COVID-19, before the development of a vaccine, "they wrote.

The researchers evaluated the effectiveness of different strategies to stop the spread of the infection and determine how the virus is primarily transmitted. Viruses can be spread by direct contact when one person coughs or sneezes another person; indirect contact, when a person coughs or sneezes on an object that is then touched by another person; or in the air through large drops that quickly fall to the ground and small drops, called aerosols, that can travel several feet and hang in the air for a while.

To determine how the primary method of virus transmission was, researchers analyzed trends in infection rates in three epicenters of the pandemic: Wuhan, China, Italy, and New York City. They analyzed the mitigation measures that were being used in those places, such as exhaustive tests, quarantine, location of contacts, social distancing, and mandatory use of face masks. The researchers then compared the timing of those measures. In China, all the measures were implemented at the same time. In contrast, mitigation measures were implemented at different times in Italy and New York. This allowed the researchers to assess the relative effectiveness of the measures. They found that infection rates in Italy and New York only began to decline after face masks became mandatory, not after the blockade was imposed in Italy or after orders to stay home went into effect in New York. Regions in northern Italy began requiring face masks on April 6 and mandatory use across the country was ordered on May 4. The use of face masks in New York City was required as of April 17. The researchers calculated the number of infections prevented between those dates and May 9. "Covering the face prevents airborne transmission by blocking the atomization and inhalation of virus-carrying aerosols and contact transmission by blocking viral droplet removal," they write. "On the other hand, social distancing, quarantine, and isolation, along with hand disinfection, minimize contact transmission (direct and indirect) but do not protect against transmission by air." The study noted that, in contrast to China, the use of face masks was unpopular in most of the western world during the early outbreak of the pandemic. But the researchers said the evidence shows that the masks work to decrease the spread. The researchers wrote that both the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They emphasized prevention of contact transmission, but both organizations have largely ignored the importance of the air transmission route. "Current mitigation measures, such as social distancing, quarantine, and isolation implemented in the United States, are insufficient in themselves to protect the public," the researchers wrote. The team of five researchers are from Texas A&M University, the University of Texas, the University of California, San Diego, and the California Institute of Technology. New York City has at least 205,846 coronavirus cases and at least 17,351 confirmed deaths with an additional 4,692 possible deaths, according to the New York Department of Health. The number of confirmed cases, hospitalizations, and deaths has steadily declined since its peak in early April. New York City is officially ending its blockade and easing restrictions by entering Phase 1 of its reopening phase on Monday. Italy has been on a national blockade since March 9, but Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a press conference on Thursday night that the country is further relaxing its coronavirus blocking measures to allow professional sporting events , like the Coppa Italia soccer match, restart in camera. Friday doors. Other establishments may also reopen starting June 25, including summer camps, kindergartens, betting rooms and bingo halls, Conte said, announcing that he had just signed a decree that further facilitates the closure measures. Non-professional sports that involve physical contact can also be resumed.

CNN's Livia Borghese contributed to this report.