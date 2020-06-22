Study finds women less likely to date men posing with cats

That's the conclusion of a study by Colorado State University, which found that women are less likely to slide to the right, or say yes, to men if they pose with a cat in a photo.
Scientists showed hundreds of photos of women from two men, both men depicted with and without a furry partner.
Their responses showed that the men's luck worsened markedly when the women saw the photo with a cat.
When shown the cat-free image of one of the subjects, 38% of the women said they were likely or very likely to date him casually, while 37% said they would consider a serious relationship with him.
But an image of the same man holding a cat gave respondents a thought, and those numbers fell to 33% for each category. Meanwhile, the proportion of women who said they would never consider getting involved with it increased from 9% to 14%.
In comparison, positive ratings for the second subject did not decrease significantly when photographed with a cat, but women were more likely to dismiss it as a potential mate.
When he was photographed alone, 40% of those surveyed said it would be unlikely or unsafe not to date him casually. But this increased to 45% when a cat joined him. Similarly, 41% said they were unlikely to be considered for a relationship, but 45% said the same when they saw him with the pet.
A total of 708 women between the ages of 18 and 24 were surveyed in the online experiment.
The findings are likely the result of long-standing cultural stereotypes about cat and dog owners, the authors said.
"It is important to note that these findings were influenced by whether the viewer identified herself as a & # 39; dog & # 39; or & # 39; cat & # 39 ;, suggesting that American culture has distinguished the & "Cat men" as less masculine, perhaps creating a cultural preference for "dog men" among the majority of heterosexual women in the age group studied, "they wrote.
"Women prefer men with 'good genes', often defined as more masculine traits," they added, citing previous research. "Clearly, the presence of a cat diminishes that perception."
"Cat owners did not differ from others in self-reported symptoms of depression, anxiety, or their experiences in close relationships," the study said. "Our findings, therefore, do not fit with the notion of cat owners as more depressed, anxious, or alone."