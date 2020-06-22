Study finds women less likely to date men posing with cats





That's the conclusion of a study by Colorado State University, which found that women are less likely to slide to the right, or say yes, to men if they pose with a cat in a photo.

Scientists showed hundreds of photos of women from two men, both men depicted with and without a furry partner.

Their responses showed that the men's luck worsened markedly when the women saw the photo with a cat.

"Men who had cats were viewed as less masculine; more neurotic, personable, and open; and less dated," the authors wrote.