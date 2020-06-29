Study reveals Americans like many different types of steak, but mostly want it cooked the same way

There is one right way and many wrong ways to cook a steak.

Summer is made for grilling and Americans don't seem to have a problem with that. However, when it comes to what is thrown onto that grill and how it is cooked, things get a little more complicated.

A new study shows that three in 10 Americans still plan a cookout this July 4, reports the Southwest News Service (SWNS). Overall, 49 percent of respondents said they have a day dedicated to outdoor food during the summer.

The study, commissioned by the National Beef Association, also looked at what people cooked on the grill, primarily with steaks. While the various cuts of meat yielded similar results (the T-bone was the most popular, but only with 16 percent of the vote), the way the meat is cooked showed much more variation.

Apparently, Americans like their steaks well cooked or medium well. According to reports, most people agree that a steak should be cooked on a grill instead of a smoker.

Bridger Wasser, executive director of Science, Culinary and Supply Chain Outreach for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, told SWNS: "There is no one right way to cook steak. One reason beef is the perfect choice For grilling in the summer is its great versatility: whether you like steak well done or you prefer a little more rare, there is something for everyone and the most important thing is to enjoy food and company while having a meal outdoors this summer ".

He continued, "Summer is a great time to get together with friends and family, even if necessary, and practice roasting the perfect steak. The survey showed that beef is America's favorite protein for grilling and we love to celebrate their unique ability to bring friends and family together. "