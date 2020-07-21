Study says less REM sleep at sleep stage linked to increased risk of death

"The effect of short REM time on mortality has not been previously demonstrated," said Dr. Vsevolod Polotsky, who directs Basic Sleep Research at the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Johns University School of Medicine. Hopkins, and was not involved in studying.

REM, which means rapid eye movement, is the stage of sleep in which we dream and information and experiences are consolidated and stored in memory.

"Among the different theories of REM sleep function are that it helps form new memories, stimulates the central nervous system and restores brain chemistry to a normal balance," said sleep specialist Dr. Raj Dasgupta, assistant professor of medicine. clinic at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, which was also not involved in the study.

Previous studies have shown that "the short duration of REM can lead to memory deficits and poor cognitive outcomes," while sleep apnea that occurs during REM sleep has also been linked to high blood pressure and death from disease. cardiovascular, Polotsky said.

Despite the fact that no previous study had linked the REM sleep stage with poor health outcomes, the new study's findings "were not entirely surprising because sleep deprivation in general has been associated with high mortality, and a Low REM sleep percentage may reflect poor overall sleep quality, "Polotsky said.

Loss of the state of sleep and risk of death.

The study, published Monday in JAMA Neurology, looked at the sleep patterns of 2,675 men who participated in the "Outcomes of Sleep Disorders in Older Men" (MrOS) clinical trial, which followed male sleep disruption between 2003 and 2016. Sleep was measured in a home sleep study at the start of the study and again over a four-day period using a sleep clock.

The study also analyzed data from 1,375 men and women who were part of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort, now in its 22nd year, which measures the impact of sleep disorders, particularly sleep apnea, on health outcomes across the globe. through a sleep study every four years.

Men in the MrOS study had a 13% higher cardiovascular and overall mortality rate over a dozen years for each 5% REM sleep loss, even after adjusting for multiple demographic, sleep, and health variables.

The results were reflected in the Wisconsin study, despite the fact that the study participants were younger, followed for a longer period of time (over 20 years), and included women.

"However, it is important to realize that these findings are not a cause and an effect, but an association," said Dasgupta, adding that there was also no control group, a key element of the gold standard experimental studies.

"However, in the case of REM sleep, it would be almost impossible to monitor an individual's REM sleep unless it was done artificially. Therefore, this study was probably as close as possible to a prospective controlled trial," Dasgupta added.

Polotsky said the study did not include a representative sample of African Americans and other races, and that it may not have fully controlled for depression. Many of the participants were taking antidepressants, which he says are known to affect REM sleep.

"I would take (the study results) with caution. More studies are needed to exclude a possible contribution of depression and examine this relationship in other races," Polotsky said.

Sleep deprivation is global.

Lack of sleep is a problem worldwide. Depending on our age, people are supposed to get seven to 10 hours of sleep each night.

But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, One-third of us sleep less than seven hours a night. Additionally, 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea, insomnia, and restless leg syndrome, which can ruin a good night's sleep.

And it's not just in the United States. In rooms around the world, men, women and children are hanging around. According to World Sleep Day statistics, sleep deprivation threatens the health of up to 45% of the world population.

Studies have found that those who sleep less than 4 hours or more than 10 hours increase the risk of earlier death, an association that remains for both sexes and all races and ethnicities worldwide.

The good news is that it can train your brain to achieve better sleep, giving your body time to spend in both REM sleep and deep sleep, another key stage of restful sleep.

One of the first tasks is to set up your sleeping environment and establish a relaxing bedtime routine. The REM sleep stage is a lighter level of rest that can be more easily interrupted, so you should strive for few sounds, low light, and cooler bedroom temperatures.

Avoid fatty and spicy foods before bedtime, so gastric discomfort doesn't wake you up while you dream.

Alcohol is another no-no. You may think it helps you fall asleep, but you are more likely to wake up at night as your body begins to process spirits, thereby disrupting those beneficial stages of sleep.