Study says there could be 36 communicating intelligent civilizations in our galaxy

Maybe we are not.

Scientists have calculated that there could be a minimum of 36 active civilizations and intelligent communicators in our galaxy, the Milky Way, according to a new study. However, due to time and distance, we may never know if they exist or if they ever existed.

Previous calculations in this regard have been based on the Drake equation, written by the astronomer and astrophysicist Frank Drake in 1961.

"Drake developed an equation that, in principle, can be used to calculate how many Communicating Alien Intelligent Civilizations (CETIs) can exist in the galaxy," the authors wrote in their study. "However, many of its terms are unknown and other methods must be used to calculate the probable number of communicating civilizations."

So scientists at the University of Nottingham developed their own approach.

"The key difference between our calculation and the previous ones based on the Drake equation is that we make very simple assumptions about how life developed," said study co-author Christopher Conselice, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Nottingham, at an email to CNN.

"One of them is that life is formed in a scientific way, that is, if the right conditions are met, then life will be formed. This avoids impossible questions like 'what fraction of planets in an area habitable of a star will form life? & # 39; and & # 39; what fraction of life will become intelligent life? & # 39; since these are not responsible until we actually detect life, which we have not yet done ".

They developed what they call the Copernicus Astrobiological Principle to establish weak and strong limits on life in the galaxy. These equations include the history of star formation in our galaxy and the ages of the stars, the metal content of the stars, and the probability that stars harbor Earth-like planets in their habitable zones where life could form. .

The habitable zone is at the correct distance from a star, not too hot or too cold, where liquid water and life as we know it can be possible on the surface of a planet.

Of these factors, habitable zones are critical, but orbiting a calm, stable star for billions of years may be the most critical, Conselice said.

"The two astrobiological limits of Copernicus are that intelligent life forms in less than 5 billion years, or after about 5 billion years, similar to that of Earth, where a communicating civilization formed after 4, 5 billion years, "said co-author Tom Westby, an assistant professor at the University of Nottingham School of Engineering, in a statement.

The strong limit of Astrobiological Copernican is that life must form between 4.5 and 5.5 billion years, as on Earth, while the weak limit is that it takes at least 4 billion years for a planet to form life, but it can form anytime after that, the researchers said.

"It's called the Copernicus Astrobiological Principle because it assumes that our existence is not special," said Conselice. "That is, if the conditions under which intelligent life on Earth also developed elsewhere in the Galaxy, intelligent life would similarly develop there."

Based on their calculations using the Astrobiological Copernican Strong limit, they determined that there are likely to be 36 active and communicating intelligent civilizations throughout our galaxy. This assumes that life forms as it does on Earth, which is our only understanding of it at this time. It also assumes that the metal content of the stars that host these planets is equal to that of our sun, which is rich in metals, Westby said.

The researchers believed the strong limit is the most likely because "it still allows intelligent life to form a billion years after it did on Earth, which seems like a long time," Conselice said.

Another assumption of these potential civilizations is that they are making their presence known in some way through signals.

Currently, we have only been producing signals such as radio broadcasts from satellites and televisions for a short time. Our "technological" civilization is about a hundred years old. So imagine 36 others doing the same thing across the galaxy.

The researchers were surprised that the number was so small, but not zero. "That is quite remarkable," said Conselice.

Although this study only looked at our galaxy, distance is an inhibitory factor. The researchers calculated that the average distance between these potential civilizations would equal about 17,000 light years. Detecting those signals or sending communications using current technology would take so long that it would be almost impossible.

"The search for intelligent life is only expected to produce a positive observation if the average life span (extraterrestrial intelligence communication) within our galaxy is 3,060 years. That is, our communication civilization here on Earth will have to persist for 6,120 years beyond the advent of long-range radio technology (approximately 100 years ago) before we can expect two-way communication (search for extraterrestrial intelligence). "

According to the more relaxed assumptions of the weak Copernican case, there would be a minimum of 928 civilizations communicating in our galaxy today, according to the study, which means more of them at a shorter distance. This would only take about 700 years to make a detection.

Useful life of a civilization.

"It is clear that the lifespan of a communicating civilization is the key aspect within this problem, and it takes very long lives for those within the Galaxy to contain even some possible active contemporary civilizations," the researchers wrote in their study. .

And then there is the question of survival. Are other potential civilizations as long-lived as Earth's?

If the search for this life reveals nothing within 7,000 light-years, the researchers suggest that this could mean one of two things.

First, I could suggest that the lives of these civilizations are shorter than 2,000 years, which could mean that ours is coming to an end.

Second, it could suggest that life on Earth is unique and occurs in a much more random process than the Copernican Astrobiological Limits established in the study.

Not all factors or limitations were included in the study, such as the fact that small M dwarf stars that these Earth-like planets may be orbiting can release harmful radiation "that would make life difficult," which is a debated topic, Conselice said. Dwarf M stars are common in our galaxy and are known to harbor rocky planets the size of Earth.

Next, the researchers will look beyond our galaxy to see if life can exist outside its limits.

"Our new research suggests that the search for intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations not only reveals the existence of how life is formed, but also gives us clues as to how long our own civilization will last," Conselice said.

"If we discover that intelligent life is common, this would reveal that our civilization could exist for much more than a few hundred years, alternatively, if we find that there are no active civilizations in our galaxy, it is a bad sign for our own life." term existence. By seeking extraterrestrial intelligent life, even if we find nothing, we are discovering our own future and destiny. "