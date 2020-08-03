Study says universities need to test for Covid-19 frequently to keep campuses open this fall

The researchers found that screening college students every other day, even with a low-quality test that detects 70% of Covid-19 positive cases, is a cost-effective regimen, estimated to keep infections at a number more controllable than weekly screening with Higher quality testing.

But if students and universities adhere to strict policies, such as mandatory indoor masking and handwashing, the authors said less frequent tests may be adequate.

Beware of false positives

The researchers also found that too much testing can lead to false positive cases that can undermine students' confidence in their university's surveillance program and overwhelm quarantine spaces.

The researchers recommend a test with high specificity that can mitigate instances of these false-positive results.

Yale public health professor A. David Paltiel, lead author of the study, said some universities may not be able to logistically achieve the high level their data suggests to reopen amid the pandemic.

"Our view is that if you can't orient yourself to at least meet these detection standards or maintain control over prevention, then a school really must ask itself if it has any business reopening," Paltiel said.

The researchers modeled a hypothetical cohort of 5,000 students, 10 of whom were Covid-19 positive, to gather data on the most cost-effective monitoring program that would minimize total infections and reduce stress in isolation or quarantine spaces.

Based on the researchers' model, they failed to find a plausible circumstance in which waiting to act until symptoms arose would be enough to contain an outbreak. Since some universities currently do not plan to evaluate their students regularly, Paltiel said such policies would be "like a fire department that only responds to calls once they have verifiable evidence that the house has already burned down."

"If things go wrong, the consequences will be suffered, not so much by the students, but by the staff, the lunchroom workers, the faculty members and the surrounding community," Paltiel said.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a medical analyst at CNN, said she strongly believes that the type of test required to monitor college campuses is different from tests, such as nasopharyngeal swab, to identify symptomatic people in a hospital or general community. She said universities need tests that, for example, rub the inside of the cheek that can be run "like a pregnancy test" with a short response time.

"I am a doctor of heart and spirit," said Walensky, co-author of the article on the JAMA Network Open. "And diabetics are tested for sugar four times a day, so it is not impossible to think that frequent and rapid tests would be easy and feasible."

Student compliance is key

In a comment published in conjunction with the study, other scientists rated the implications of the research as "important," but they also said their findings underestimate students' ability to adhere to behavioral interventions, along with public health efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 on campus.

Walensky argued that universities do not know how their students will behave until they return to campus and that universities could begin to aggressively evaluate and redial if necessary.

"The downside to not starting aggressively and doing, for example, just a screening test based on symptoms is that you won't know of an outbreak until it has already happened," Walensky said.

According to Paltiel, universities have a responsibility to provide students with appropriate tests, masks, and hand hygiene supplies, such as hand sanitizer. But he also said that students will need to stay socially connected, and it is up to universities as "the adults in the room" to create imaginative and realistic options for students to enjoy their youth, while ensuring the safety of students.

"I think we need to be very careful to prepare students to succeed rather than prepare them to fail, and then scapegoat them for what went wrong," said Paltiel.