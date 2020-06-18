Study shows few George Floyd protesters in New York came from out of town

This regarding the hordes of external agitators.

According to a location-based study, only about 9 percent of protesters protesting the police murder of George Floyd in New York City came from outside the five boroughs.

"One thing that we are seeing in New York and practically every city is that the majority of the protesters were residents. There were not that many 'thugs' from outside areas, which would seem to contradict the popular narrative," said Anindya Datta, CEO of data analysis firm Mobilewalla, al Post.

Of the 8,152 New York City protesters tracked via their cell phones during three days of protests May 29-31, most outsiders came from nearby counties in New York and New Jersey, such as Westchester or Bergen, according to data provided by Mobilewalla.

Most of the distant protesters, about 228 or 2.8 percent, came from the Arlington, Virginia area, while others flocked to states like Colorado, California, and Arizona.

By contrast, the bulk of New York City protesters, 2,930 or 36 percent, came from the Bronx, according to the firm, which also provided demographics of protesters in Atlanta, L.A. and Minneapolis.

On May 31, as protests against the police murder of George Floyd broke out in cities across the country, Mayor de Blasio attributed the looting and violence to some outside agitators, including anarchists, "from outside the cities." .

On Wednesday, a mayor spokeswoman said her information on outside agitators came from the New York police, and that the study supports her comments.

"What the study found is consistent with what the mayor said. As you have quoted saying … "some" people came from outside the city. The study found that too. The data we released after the first night of arrests showed that 1 in 7 people arrested were from another state; her study shows 9 percent, "the spokeswoman said.



Overall, the company used location-based cell phone data to determine where protesters live along with other demographics, such as age and race.

76 percent of protesters in New York City were found to be white, while 14 percent were black, 8 percent were Hispanic, and 1 percent were Asian. Most of them were men between 18 and 34 years old.

The 8,152 protesters tracked in New York City represent 30-60 percent of the total protesters in the city, Datta said.