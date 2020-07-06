Study shows home security cameras can tell thieves when you're not





The researchers found that they could tell if someone was inside, and even what they were doing at home, simply by looking at the data loaded by the camera and without monitoring the video images.

The international study was conducted by researchers at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, using data provided by a large Chinese manufacturer of Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras.

Cameras like these allow users to remotely monitor their homes via video streaming over the Internet, but researchers say the traffic generated by the devices can reveal information that compromises privacy.

Study author Gareth Tyson of QMUL told CNN that unencrypted data loads increase when a camera records something in motion, so an attacker could tell if the camera was loading images of someone on the move, and even different types of movement, such as running or sitting.