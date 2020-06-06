Study shows that destruction of tropical forests worldwide increased in 2019

Global destruction of tropical forests increased last year, according to a recent study.

Data recorded by the environmental research group World Resources Institute and the University of Maryland revealed that the global loss of primary or ancient tropical forests (9.3 million acres, an area nearly the size of Switzerland) was approximately three percent higher than in 2018 and the third largest loss since 2002.

That would mean that an area the size of a soccer field is lost every six seconds during the course of the year.

Furthermore, the researchers estimated that the loss of the primary tropical forest resulted in the release of more than two billion tons of carbon dioxide, more than the combined emissions of all road vehicles in the United States in a typical year.

Since 2000, the world has lost about 10 percent of its tropical tree cover.

Only 2016 and 2017 were noticeably worse, when the heat and drought caused record fires and deforestation, especially in Brazil.

Once again, the South American country led the world in deforestation. Brazil was responsible for more than a third of the total reported figure. Under President Jair Bolsonaro's anti-environmental policies, deforestation of the Amazon through logging appears to be on the rise.

In August 2019, Bolsonaro also received widespread condemnation from environmental groups and world leaders for mass fires. However, Mikaela Weisse, who heads the institute's Global Forest Watch program, told the New York Times that the fires actually contributed relatively little to Brazil's total loss of primary forests of about 3.4 million acres. Only about a fifth of the fires were burned in the primary forest.

Instead, data received from the Brazilian government's forest monitoring programs and other projects showed an increase in the clearing of primary forests for agriculture.

"Although the overall trend for primary forest is only a small increase, we believe deforestation is worsening," Weiss said.

"The level of forest loss we saw in 2019 is unacceptable," said Frances Seymour, a senior fellow at the Institute. "It seems we are going in the wrong direction."

"There has been so much international effort and rhetoric around reducing deforestation, and companies and governments have made all these commitments that they will halve the loss of tropical forests by 2020," Weisse added. "The fact that he's been so stubbornly persistent is what worries us."

But, the forecast for 2020 is no sunnier, as the coronavirus pandemic is still rampant.

"Restrictions on mobility and impending budget cuts as a result of the economic consequences of the global pandemic may hamper efforts to enforce deforestation laws," Weisse said. "Bad actors will try to take advantage of more illegal logging, mining, cleanup and poaching."

However, other deforestation analyzes have shown different results.

In May, two United Nations agencies, using data from each country, reported that deforestation worldwide averaged around 25 million acres a year since 2015.

There were also some encouraging signs that efforts to reduce deforestation had some results in 2019.

In Indonesia, the loss of primary forests decreased for the third consecutive year. Colombia experienced a decline similar to its 2016 level, and both Ghana and the Ivory Coast exhibited significant declines. Ghana's total of approximately 14,000 acres was the lowest since 2014, while Ivory Coast had its lowest total since 2005, at 29,000 acres.

