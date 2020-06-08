Study Suggests Coronavirus Blockages Averted 60 Million Infections in the US USA

With states across the United States emerging from the blockade caused by the coronavirus pandemic at different stages, a recently published study suggests that the blocks prevented approximately 60 million infections across the country.

The research, published in the scientific journal Nature, comes from researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, who looked at six countries: China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, France, and the United States, and found that "policies against contagion "had a significant effect on the number of coronavirus cases in each country.

"In the absence of political action, we estimate that early COVID-19 infections exhibit exponential growth rates of approximately 38 [percent] per day," the researchers wrote in the study. "We find that anti-contagion policies have significantly and substantially slowed this growth. Some policies have different impacts on different populations, but we obtain consistent evidence that the policy packages now implemented are achieving large, beneficial, and measurable health outcomes. We estimate that In these six countries, interventions prevented or delayed the order of 62 million confirmed cases, corresponding to avoiding approximately 530 million total infections. "

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC COULD BE HIT WITH A 50-DAY, 30-DAY DISCOUNT LOCKOUT PLAN: STUDY

In addition to the approximately 60 million infections that were prevented in the United States. Researchers found that 285 million infections were prevented in China, 38 million in South Korea, 49 million in Italy, 54 million in Iran and 45 million. were prevented in France.

The Washington Post was the first to report news of the study.

The massive closings that were implemented in the US USA And in most parts of the world they have come under a lot of scrutiny in recent weeks, despite the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise both domestically and internationally.

A study published in early May suggested intermittent blocks followed by relaxation periods could be an "effective strategy to reduce the number of COVID-19 related deaths."

The research suggested a strategy of staying in strict confinement for 50 days, followed by a more relaxed 30-day social distancing regimen that could reduce the number of people each infected individual infects to 0.5 in all countries.

A separate study, also published in early May, argued that "optimal selective closure" could help protect the most vulnerable, while protecting the economy.

Other researchers have previously argued that locks should not be lifted until a vaccine is developed.

Currently, there is no known scientific cure for the disease known as COVID-19, however, various medications are being tested to see if they can treat it.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Monday morning, more than 7 million cases of coronaviruses have been diagnosed worldwide, of which more than 1.94 million are in the United States. USA, the most affected country.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP