Study Suggests Moms Reduce Hours of Work During Coronavirus Blockages to Care for Kids

Moms still get stuck with children, even during coronavirus blockages.

A new study suggests that mothers who work with young children have had to cut their work hours more than working fathers, even when working from home.

The investigation listed several possible reasons why this could have been happening.

The study was published in the journal "Gender, Work and Organization" and used data from about 60,000 American households, Yahoo Lifestyle reported. The researchers collected information on the working hours of married couples from February to April in homes where both parents worked.

According to the results, fathers tended to work a full work week, while mothers' hours were reduced by approximately two hours a week.

The households most affected by the blockades included families with children of primary school age (or younger). The researchers said that children in this age range have needed the most care throughout the day.

Part of the reason some parents had to reduce their work hours was due to a loss of access to other caregivers, such as babysitters, daycare centers, or summer camps. Furthermore, during the confinement, many children were unable to make traditional outings, forcing them to stay home for longer periods.

However, other surveys have shown more promising data.

A survey of 2,000 Americans showed that the blockade closed families. With parents working from home and children using remote learning for school, families were able to experience more moments that they might otherwise have missed.

Many parents who responded to the survey said they had experienced a milestone that they would have missed had they been out of the house at work, while others reported an increase in candid conversations.