Study suggests quarantined people may be experiencing & # 39; skin hunger & # 39; due to genetics

You don't know what you have until it's gone.

Those who call themselves "huggers" have potentially been without them for months, and there's a good reason why that could be affecting their mental health during coronavirus blockade, according to a new study. Social scientists have discovered that for some, the craving for human contact is influenced by a variety of factors, including our genes.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

University of Arizona professor Kory Floyd, whose research was published this week in Communication Monographs, discussed the inherited interaction between skin-to-skin contact and the psyche.

"I think there is something special about touch that relates to the fact that we, as human beings, are born into a state of immaturity such that we do not have the capacity to meet our own needs," says Floyd in a website article. of the University. "Touch is equal to the survival of babies. If we don't have someone to touch us and help us meet our needs, then we won't survive. "

Those who live alone or who are limiting their interactions in person during the pandemic may be suffering from hereditary "skin hunger", he explains.

"Just like normal hunger reminds us that we are not eating enough, skin hunger is the recognition that we are not getting enough contact in our lives," says Floyd. "Today, many people recognize that they miss hugging, miss contact, and maybe it's the only thing technology hasn't figured out yet how to give us."

Their new study investigating affective behavior found, in particular, that genetics plays a role in women, but not men.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

For women, affect is 45% driven by hereditary factors and 55% by their environment, such as personal experience and the media. However, men appear to depend solely on their surroundings, a surprising finding, the researchers say.

"The question that prompted the study was: Recognizing that some people are more loving than others, what explains that variation and is any part of that variation genetic?" Floyd writes, who studies how affect impacts stress and physiological functioning.

"A study like this leaves us room to talk about the possibility that a series of social and behavioral traits that we automatically assume to be learned may also have a genetic component," he adds.

Her team used twin relationships as the basis for their study, which asked people to measure their personal levels of need and caring behaviors. Because the 464 pairs of participating twins were raised in the same household, the researchers can count on their environment being the same, revealing their genetic differences.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Pairs of identical twin women were found to score more similarly compared to fraternal twin women. This indicates that their shared DNA was a contributing factor in how they express their affection.

The researchers could not conclude why men do not show the same variability between genetics and the environment as women. However, they point out that previous studies have found that men express their affection less overall.

"When we measure people's tendency to be affectionate and receive other people's affection, almost without exception, we find that women score higher than men," writes Floyd. “The trait of being caring can be more adaptive for women in an evolutionary sense. Affective behavior is speculated to be more beneficial to women's health than men's, and to help women control the effects of stress more than men. That may be part of the reason why women are more likely than men to inherit the tendency to behave that way rather than simply being a product of their environment. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Study percentages are not a direct reflection of each individual, but provide a framework for talking about the role of genetics.

“Our genes simply predispose us to certain types of behavior; That doesn't automatically mean we're going to engage in those behaviors, "says Floyd." And it certainly doesn't mean we don't have control over them. "