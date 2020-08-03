Stunning celebrities over 50 in bikini and swimsuits

Hotties that get attention on the beach these days are getting bolder and wiser.

Famous women over 50 strut around in their bikinis, proving that having confidence in your skin has no expiration date.

Supermodels like Elle Macpherson and Brooke Shields, and actresses like Susan Lucci, Halle Berry and Elizabeth Hurley are proud of their fit figures, and it shows.

Here's a look at some of our favorite swimwear beauties and swimsuits they swear by, along with shopping links so you can also snag their outfits.

As for their hot bodies? You alone there.

Elle Macpherson, 56

The 56-year-old Australian beauty was nicknamed "The Body" in the late 1980s, and it's still the old adage of today. She has her own line of supplements called WellCo, and consumes Super Elixir green powder daily; She also mainly eats "fresh plants, fruits, nuts and seeds," and broccoli and sunflower sprouts, she told The Post last year. Here, she sports a sparkly silver Melissa Odabash bikini with a pair of signature Chrome Hearts jeans.

Melissa Odabash "Miami" Bikini ($ 226)

Jennifer Lopez, 51

Long live J.Lo! The 51-year-old triple threat is one of the fittest A-lists on the planet. His exact white two-piece Frankies Bikinis rope is no longer available, but this similar style blends just as well with a tan.

Frankies Bikinis Top "Nicola" ($ 90)

Frankies "Nicola" Bikini Bottom ($ 85)

Helen Hunt, 57

The 57-year-old actress, an avid surfer and surfer, is crazy about this tiny black bikini from Asceno, which she wore multiple times while cooling off in Malibu.

Asceno "Genoa" Triangle Bikini Top ($ 114)

Asceno "Naples" Low Rise Bikini Briefs ($ 114)

Heather Graham, 50

The beauty of 50-year-old "Boogie Nights" is equally true to one outfit in particular: this white halter-style bikini, which has been seen numerous times over the years. While Graham, who once said she was "obsessed" with yoga and had been riding a bike in New York during the running of the bulls, has never revealed the details of her two favorite pieces, Heidi Klein takes an almost identical choice.

Heidi Klein triangle bikini top ($ 147)

Heidi Klein Side Tie Bikini Bottom ($ 135)

Brooke Shields, 55

There's no lack of the 55-year-old "Blue Lagoon" and its obliques! – In this neon suit. Her Melissa Odabash "Badi" bikini is no longer available, but the brand's two bright red "Cancun" pieces have a similar vibe. Do like Shields and design yours with a classic sun hat and lots of gold jewelry.

Melissa Odabash “Cancun” Bikini ($ 234)

Halle Berry, 53

"Sometimes you have to say f-k it, and just do it!", The eternally young Oscar winner, 53, captioned this photo of herself jumping on the beach in a single navy blue backless piece. For a similar vibe, try Lygia and Nanny's draped swimsuit.

Lygia and babysitter "Maisa" draped swimsuit ($ 148)

Sharon Stone, 62

At 62, the "Basic Instinct" pump, which she told Shape in 2018 that she works out alone in 24-hour fitness gyms four or five times a week, has never looked better. We love Stone's colorful crochet bikini; If you do too, this Frankies Bikinis issue should fit perfectly.

Frankies Bikinis "Nirvana" Triangle Bikini Top ($ 177)

Frankies Bikinis "Nirvana" Bikini Bottom ($ 153)

Elizabeth Hurley, 55

It makes perfect sense for the 55-year-old actress to have her own line of beachwear, because few people look better in a bikini. Hell, she even works on one! In May, she posted a video of herself doing shoulder lifts with two-pound weights, saying, "Every day, I try to do some arm exercises." Here, she poses in one of the many striped styles in her collection.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach "Lauren" Bikini ($ 186)

Luann de Lesseps, 55

Money can't buy you abs! The 55-year-old "Real Housewives of New York" star begins sculpting his workouts with a 15-minute run to get the blood flowing. Snag Luann's look with this two-piece set from Doll as her Trina Turk style is no longer available.

Upper triangle and lower micro doll ($ 99.98)

Susan Lucci, 73

"You age backwards," commented an Instagram user in this photo of the 73-year-old soap star, who said she practices Pilates six days a week. Sadly, Lucci's favorite one-piece black piece, which she wore memorably for her unretouched Harper’s Bazaar shoot in 2018, is no longer for sale.

Solid and Striped Halter Neck Swimsuit "The Willow" ($ 159)

Cynthia Bailey, 53

The 53-year-old "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star wore a Target bikini that was no longer available on Instagram in July, proving you really can't go wrong with a classic black string swimsuit. Bailey told The Post that she gained £ 20 during the family cooking quarantine, but in the past few weeks she decided to "regain control of my life, health, spirit and happiness" and has been successful with intermittent fasting.

Frankies Bikinis "Veronica" Top ($ 85)

Frankies Bikinis "Veronica" Bottom ($ 85)

Paulina Porizkova, 55

In July, the model, who said she didn't start exercising until she turned 40, posted a cheeky topless Instagram showing off a run-down 20-year-old bikini, writing, "It's time for one of us to retire! Believe it or not, those retro tan styles are still available to anyone who hasn't yet learned the value of SPF.The good news is that a leopard print bikini, like this one from Solid & Striped, is timeless.

Soid & Striped "Morgan" Bikini Briefs ($ 88)

