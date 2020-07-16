Stunning images show cheetah cubs & # 39; playing & # 39; with the impala calf

This gives new meaning to the phrase, "more than meets the eye."

Several images of a pack of cheetah cubs running with an impala calf are more than they are letting on, reports the British news agency SWNS.

Although the images appear to show the four mammals running and playing, closer inspection reveals that the mother cheetah separated the baby impala from its own mother, using the baby as a hunting lesson for the young cubs. Fortunately for the impala, the cheetah cubs don't yet have the killer instinct, wildlife photographer Kurt Mueller said.

"We ran into a cheetah mother with three cubs one night," Mueller, 75, said of the photos taken at the Olare Motorogi Conservancy in Kenya, adding that the cheetah mother began to look at the group of impalas.

"We were hoping to see a chase that would separate the mother from the baby, which would provide insignificant food for the cheetahs," Mueller continued. However, once the calf was separated from its mother, much more happened. The cheetah's mother had planned to take advantage of the occasion for her three cubs to develop their hunting and killing instincts, allowing them to interact with the calf. "

The exchange between the cubs and the baby impala became tougher at the moment. Muller said the calf sought cover shortly after starting, but was unable to find any until after the two species had been "playing" for some time.

Although the interaction was an "emotional roller coaster" for Mueller and the others in the group, the impala was not harmed.

"The novelty of having a new member of the cheetah family, an antelope less than a day old, resulted in these amazing displays between inexperienced predators and innocent prey," Mueller explained. “Sometimes fun, sometimes tragic, it was clear what the result would be. Luckily for us, the animals disappeared deeper into the bush during the final moments. "

Olare Motorogi Conservancy, located in Masai Mara, Kenya, was established in May 2006, according to its website. It has several different species on its more than 35,000 acres, including "the largest concentration of big cats anywhere in Africa."

