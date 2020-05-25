Stunning new fan art imagines Keanu Reeves as Wolverine from The MCU

Not for the first time, Keanu Reeves has been featured as the next Glutton thanks to the powers of Photoshop (and other image editing tools).

The last piece of fan art comes to us through Instagram, where an artist with the username "pabloruizzx" gave Reeves those famous adamantium claws. By no means is he the only tipped actor to succeed Hugh Jackman; In recent months, the Internet has been plagued with speculation, alleging that Richard Madden, Oscar Isaac, and The PunisherJon Bernthal (among others) has a chance.

This is merely conjecture, of course, as neither Marvel nor Disney have given any indication that they are ready to announce the next Wolverine. Also, both Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold gave an almost perfect ending to LoganSo Powers That Be will likely offer his time before announcing that the actor will take on the most famous role of Jackman.

However, that in no way has stifled the excitement online, with the artist 'pabloruizzx' explaining his latest piece as follows:

I have long wanted to see Keanu Reeves as Wolverine, so I decided to do it. Many would not like the idea of ​​someone replacing Hugh Jackman, but we'll have to get used to it if we want to see Wolverine on the big screen again if he doesn't play the character again.



Reeves would undoubtedly kill him as Wolverine, given that he has quickly become an internet sensation, thanks in large part to a stellar 2019, during which he was a starter. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and joined the highly publicized video game cast Cyberpunk 2077 (ETA: September 17).

And we know that Reeves has signed for a quarter John wick movie, with Lionsgate also developing a derivative television series. So actually, it's unlikely that he'll be selected for Glutton – Disney is likely to recruit a younger actor to headline a new series of films with Weapon X. Like, for example, Taron Egerton of Kingsman films.