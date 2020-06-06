Stunning strawberry moon thrills sky watchers

Around the world, sky watchers have been enjoying the stunning June full moon or strawberry moon.

The moon was full at 3:12 p.m. ET Friday and will appear complete until early Sunday morning, NASA explains on its website.

"This moon is called Strawberry Moon as a reference to the time of the strawberry harvest in North America, originally from Native American tribes who used the moon as an indicator of when the fruit would be ripe," explained Zoltan Toth-Czifra, founder of Under Lucky Stars, in a statement emailed to Fox News.

Toth-Czifra also noted that a reduction in pollution as a result of coronavirus blockages will help sky watchers find the best possible view of the strawberry moon.

"In today's climate, a below-average level of pollution combined with a good weather forecast means that the view will be even clearer," he explained. "As always, the moon will affect Earth's ocean, and the additional gravitational pull means we must prepare for some spectacular tides around the world."

Friday's full moon was also a penumbral lunar eclipse for sky watchers in Asia, Africa, Europe and Oceania, NASA explained in a cheep on Friday. In a penumbral lunar eclipse, part of the Moon passes through the outer part of Earth's shadow, the space agency said.

As sky watchers in places like Malaga, Spain and the UK saw the strawberry moon in all its glory, rain and clouds in New York City darkened the celestial event on Friday night.

NASA notes that the June full moon was also historically known as the mead moon or honeymoon in Europe.

Mead is an alcoholic beverage made from a fermented mixture of honey and water. "Some writings suggest that around the end of June it was when the honey was ripe and ready to be harvested from hives or from nature, which made it the" sweetest "moon," NASA explains.

The old farmer's Almanac points out that the name of the strawberry moon was used by all the Algonquin tribes. The celestial event was also known as the pink moon in Europe, he adds.

June's full moon may also be linked to the phrase "honeymoon," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

"In the past, June has been the most popular month for weddings, leading some to suggest that the honey-colored appearance of the Moon in June was the origin of the phrase" honeymoon, "" he explains in his website. "Today, however, the most popular wedding months are August, September, and October, plus little research shows that the color of the Moon never had anything to do with that expression."

The strawberry moon, however, is not a supermoon. May's full moon, known as the flower moon, was the last supermoon of 2020.

