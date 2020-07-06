Successful World Stars Football Charity Match – CEO Ahmad Khawaja of Allied Wallet Recognized

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, who happens to be the CEO of the leading online payment solutions provider Allied Wallet, was recently recognized at a star-studded charity event that was held in Monaco at Louis II Stadium. This man has grown successful in his own terms and certainly he has made a position for himself in the industry with Allied Wallet. It cannot be denied that Allied Wallet has been his brainchild and it is all due to his self-belief that Allied Wallet could grow this far. The journey has never been this easy, but he did not lose his hope by any chance. He kept on working to ensure that his dream will come true one fine day. In several interviews, Dr Khawaja has tried to mention that his journey appeared to be too tough for him to bear at times, but that could not stop him from dreaming. He continued to perceive his aspirations and thus, made it to the success. He ignored the criticism that he had to face along the way, and made sure that all those critics turn out to be his admirers that they are today.

Allied Wallet: STAR Team

The STAR Team is basically a charitable sports organization. It was recognized by the Monegasque government for its efforts in helping the underprivileged children of the society. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja and his online payment solutions company, Allied Wallet, have always been a long-time supporter of this charity. They proudly donate to this ambitious objective, as they believe that it is the responsibility of every organization to give it back to the society which has done so much for it. It was just about a few days ago, before the Monaco Grand Prix, several familiar faces joined for a football match. Some of the stars among these faces included the popular people from the field of football, skiing, cycling, and Formula 1 racing. Prince Albert II had led the AS Star Team against Felippe Massa and his “Piloti” drivers’ team. Dr. Ahmad Khawaja was recognized at the event for his contribution and support, wherein each one of his jerseys was boldly adorned with his company logo held out at the front.

Allied Wallet and Ahmad Khawaja: Proud to support a good cause

Dr. Ahmad Khawaja said that he is so proud to support such a good cause along with Allied Wallet. He said that this event has brought together a lot of talent from different areas of expertise. He said that he along with his company will stand together for one common goal and that is to provide a better future for the children, and he would always be supporting that! This, thus, proved to be another successful event with its support from Dr. Ahmad Khawaja, Claudio Chiapucci, William Gallas, Prince Albert II, Hublot, Claudio Ranieri, and many more. He said that he had always believed in giving it back to the society, and won’t miss an opportunity to do so!