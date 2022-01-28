What happens when the king dies? That is the question at the heart of Succession, a new series on HBO. The show follows the Roy family as they grapple with what happaens when their patriarch, Logan Roy, dies. As one of the richest and most powerful families in the world, the Roys have a lot to lose – and they will stop at nothing to keep their empire intact. Whether you are a fan of drama or not, Succession is worth watching for its insights into how businesses are run.

Succession Series grabs DGA Awards 2022

Succession Series has managed to grab the Dramatic TV Series category, landing all five nomination spots for different episodes. No drama or comedy show has ever landed all five until Succession.

Critic reviews of Succession series

The Succession series is one of the most critically acclaimed TV shows of all time. Rotten Tomatoes has it at a 97% critic rating, with an audience score of 92%. The website’s critical consensus reads, “Fans already buying what Succession is selling will be pleasantly surprised to find its third season in crackling form – even if it gets a little too real from time to time.”

Who was in the cast?

Succession series is created by Jesse Armstrong. It stars Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy along with Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch. It also has Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon, and Natalie Gold as Rava Roy along with numerous other actors.

What’s the cast talking about Succession Series?

Hiam Abbass said, “I think it’s a great series. It deals with very important issues, and I think people will enjoy watching it.” Nicholas Braun said, “It just keeps getting better and better as the season goes on. The writing is fantastic.” Brian Cox said, “The second season of Succession was even better than the first. I don’t see how they can possibly make it any better but we shall see.”

What’s been said about Succession Series?

“Succession is one of those shows that feels like you’re getting away with something by watching it,” writes James Poniewozik for The New York Times. “You’re not quite sure what you’re seeing – or why you should be enjoying it as much as you are. But then it sucks you in.”

"It's a show that will make you feel smarter for watching it," says Alan Sepinwall for Rolling Stone. " Succession is one of the best shows on TV – period. Succession series is one of the best shows on TV. If you haven't watched it, I suggest you start from the beginning. It's HBO so there are no commercials and each episode is about an hour long. You won't be disappointed. So far, all reviews have been positive and I don't see that changing anytime soon. Stay tuned for more updates!

Here’s a complete list of nominees for the 2022 DGA Awards for television

Dramatic Series

KEVIN BRAY

Succession episode-Retired Janitors of Idaho(HBO)

Mr Bray’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: John Silvestri

Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

MARK MYLOD:

Succession, episode-All the Bells Say(HBO)

Mr Mylod’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Directors: Michelle Flevotomas, Nicholas Notte Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

ANDRIJ PAREKH

Succession, episode- What It Takes(HBO)

Mr Parekh’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

ROBERT PULCINI & SHARI SPRINGER BERMAN:

Succession, episode -Lion in the Meadow(HBO)

Mr Pulcini & Ms Berman’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario

Additional Second Assistant Director: Nicole Payson Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi.

LORENE SAFARI:

Succession, episode -Too Much Birthday(HBO)

Ms Scafaria’s Directorial Team: