Sudan moves to repeal some Islamist laws after 30 years in force

Sudan has outlined reforms that will roll back some of the country's strict Islamist rules after 30 years, authorities announced.

The new rules include allowing non-Muslims to drink alcohol and eliminating public flogging as punishment, as well as a ban on female genital mutilation, Reuters reported. Justice Minister Nasredeen Abdulbari explained that the focus will be on removing the laws that violate human rights in Sudan.

A transitional government led by Abdalla Hamdok replaced autocrat Omar al-Bashir after the army ousted him last year after months of mass protests. The Hamdok government promised to make the transition to democracy, end discrimination and make peace with the rebels.

Abdulbari announced on state television on Saturday night the broader social rules, including alcohol bans, for Muslim citizens.

Abdulbari announced other changes, such as no longer requiring women to obtain permission from their male members to travel with their children, and renouncing Islam, known as apostasy, will no longer result in the death penalty.

Bashir took power in 1989 and extended Islamic law, establishing the Public Order Police that would publicly punish criminals, generally with spanking, the BBC reported.

5 DEAD IN THE HOSTAGE SITUATION IN THE CHURCH OF SOUTH AFRICA; 40 arrested

The way forward for the Hamdok government has not been easy, with economic problems affecting the country. Protests over the problems resulted in Hamdok replacing six ministers in the past week, the Associated Press reported.

A government statement named acting replacements for positions in a variety of roles, including ministers of foreign affairs, energy, agriculture and transportation.

"The trust that people have given the transitional government forces us to listen to the voice of the street," said Hamdok. "The legal reviews and amendments will continue until we address all the distortions in the legal systems in Sudan."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Hamdok government, made up of army generals and civilians, will remain in power until 2022, at which time the government is expected to hold elections.

Associated Press contributed to this report.