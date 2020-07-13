Sudden surge in coronavirus forces Hong Kong Disneyland to close just weeks after reopening

Only then, the places are closing again.

Despite reopening less than a month ago, Hong Kong's Disneyland is temporarily closing its doors again. This occurs when Hong Kong is seeing an increase in new cases of coronavirus.

The park will close on July 15, reports Reuters. However, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open, albeit with adjusted services and better health and safety measures implemented.

In a statement obtained by Reuters, a Disney spokesperson said: "As required by the government and health authorities in line with prevention efforts being carried out in Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland Park will temporarily close from on July 15. The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort hotels will remain open with adjusted levels of services. They have implemented improved health and safety measures that reflect the guidance of health and government authorities, such as measures of social distancing and greater cleaning and disinfection " .

The park originally closed on January 26 and was only able to reopen in June.

Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, Reuters reports. Of those cases, 41 are believed to be transmitted locally, causing officials to worry about a third wave of infections. In response, the government has tightened social distancing measures.

As part of its response to the possible third wave, the government limits group meetings to only four people.

Meanwhile, Disney World in Florida reopened this weekend, despite a dramatic increase in the number of cases in the state. Florida has been described as an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.