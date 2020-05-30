Suicide Squad director blames Deadpool for turning his movie into a comedy

Based on your recent social media activity, you can clearly see that Suicide Squad Director David Ayer is still regretting his brief stint as part of the DCEU. The filmmaker's antihero outfit was the victim of very harsh studio interference that saw the version of the movie released in theaters seem completely unrecognizable from what he had in mind when he first enrolled.

However, the recent success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign appears to have given Ayer a sense of renewed optimism, and there has already been speculation about his original vision for Suicide Squad could eventually see the light of day if the reassembled League of Justice It turns out to be a success, something he already admitted would not be too difficult to achieve since all the required footage is already in the can.

Warner Bros. allegedly intervened in Suicide Squad after disappointing commercial and critical reactions to Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and wanted Ayer to dramatically lighten the mood of what was supposed to be another grim, gritty installment at the DCEU, and as a result, the stage cut underwent some wild tonal shifts that ultimately affected the flow of the story.

Going back to social media once again, Yesterday admitted that the studio cooled off after the lukewarm reception for Batman V Superman, and it was also a step further by blaming the success of comedy dead Pool as one of the main factors behind the study's decision to reinstall Suicide Squad in a happier comic book movie, as you can see below.

This trailer nailed the tone and intent of the movie I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the VHL shell overhaul shocked the leadership at the time, and Deadpool's success – My heartwarming drama turned into a "comedy" https://t.co/vrMw8QE2iZ – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

This was re-recorded because the tone was "too dark". My first act was a normally constructed movie. I was inspired by Nolan. There were real scenes with an amazing performance between Jared and Margot. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex. https://t.co/KeJHmI6EA7 – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

Now that the Snyder Cut is really happening, it seems like Yesterday is trying to muster the same kind of momentum online for Suicide Squad to obtain a similar treatment. It may have taken two and a half years, but it finally worked for League of Justice, and maybe a lightning bolt will end up hitting the DCEU twice.