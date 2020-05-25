Suicide Squad director confirms Yesterday cut exists and is almost complete

Suicide Squad director David Ayer is looking forward to receiving treatment from Warner Bros. Zack Snyder, as the filmmaker appears to have confirmed rumors that he is working on a "Yesterday Cut" for the 2016 film. it became official that the "Snyder Cut" of League of Justice Heading to HBO Max after a campaign by social media fans to make this happen, Ayer responded in a very peculiar way by posting a cryptic video of Jared Leto on Twitter. It seemed that the director was causing a possible Yesterday cut of Suicide Squad, and fans quickly picked up on the responses using the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

Of course it exists. And it is almost complete except for some visual effects. https://t.co/pRsEpRTvEJ – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 24, 2020

Now, Yesterday officially confirms that the Yesterday Cut exists, and not only that, it is about to be completed. On Twitter, a fan of the filmmaker asked him directly to verify that the Cut Yesterday of Suicide Squad it's actually happening, and then he received a direct response from the man himself. Translated, Yesterday's answer says, "Of course it exists. And it's almost complete, except for some visual effects." That sounds like him Suicide Squad Yesterday Cut has already been cut for the most part, and all Ayer expects now is to have the visual effects work finished. Unfortunately, as those familiar with the film business will know, it can be a very expensive undertaking.

Launched in 2016, Suicide Squad It was a huge success at the box office upon its release, as DC fans clearly had high hopes for the film. However, its financial gains did not translate into the warmest reception, as the film took a beating from critics and fans on social media. This reaction would lead Warner Bros. to shift gears with its plans for the Suicide Squad series as they are now ready to give it a soft reboot with new director James Gunn at the helm of the next movie The suicide squad. Although a handful of the same characters will return, the team, as we know it, will be mostly different and there will be no story connections to Yesterday's version.

Yesterday you have spoken in the past about the problems you had in post production while working at Suicide Squad. This includes plans to portray Jared Leto as the Joker much more prominently in the film before the studio editions essentially reduced the role of the Clown's Prince of Crime to nothing more than a glorified cameo. Yesterday has also suggested that things would have been different for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn as well if the studio hadn't been involved in the editing process. "Unfortunately, his story faded," said David Ayer of Harley's performance in Suicide Squad, according to a fan who Birds of prey It did the character much better justice.

Time will tell if Yesterday's fans can trigger Yesterday's cut of Suicide Squad in a reality, but the emotion that surrounds the League of Justice Snyder Cut certainly has not gone unnoticed by the powers that will be in Warner Bros. Perhaps the studio will finally give Ayer the green light to continue and finish his alternate version of Suicide Squad too. If you want to see it happen, get on Twitter and join the campaign using the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut. This news comes to us from David Ayer on Twitter.

