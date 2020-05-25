Suicide Squad director explains Katana trailer scene that was cut

David Ayer, director of Suicide Squad, explains a scene from the movie trailer that was cut from the theatrical version of the movie released in 2016. As everyone talks about Zack Snyder Justice League, it's easy to forget that writer / director David Ayer also had a hard time making Suicide Squad. Launched Following Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad It had an infamously rushed production schedule and a lengthy editing process that resulted in the final film being a far cry from Yesterday's original plans for the film.

Many scenes were removed from Suicide Squad before hitting theaters, and Ayer has recorded a record of the amount of content cut, particularly regarding Jared Leto's often maligned version of The Joker. With Suicide SquadThe edits are especially heinous, as the movie's trailers contain many moments that weren't included in the final movie, or even Extended Cut. Released on home video, the longest version of the film only featured a handful of extended sequences, barely enough to make comparisons to Zack Snyder's "Ultimate Edition" Batman v Superman.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Will David Ayer's Suicide Squad get a director's cut?

Recently, David Yesterday has taken to Twitter to share information about deleted scenes from Suicide SquadTheatrical release. When asked about a moment in the trailer that shows Katana's eyes changing color, the writer / director explained the origins of the moment. Originally, Katana's role in the final film was larger, with the villain Enchantress putting the samurai warrior under her control, causing her to turn on the rest of the squad.

Presumably, this possession would have led to an exciting fight sequence between Katana and his allies. No footage of this battle has ever been shown, but it's hard to imagine that there aren't more high-octane action cut sequences sitting on a hard drive somewhere, along with scenes from The Joker and more romantic scenes between Rick Flagg and Enchantress before that she turns sour.

With Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice finally becoming reality, Ayer's cut from Suicide Squad It almost seems like an inevitability at this point. While the director himself is not terribly optimistic that his take on the action movie will ever see the light of day, it has become a clear possibility that these missing scenes may resurface on HBO Max at some point in the future. Meanwhile, fans can wait for the return of several of Suicide Squadcharacters from the upcoming James Gunn sequel, The suicide squadas well as the recently launched Harley Quinn: birds of prey, starring Margot Robbie, reprising her role in the 2016 movie.

Next: Suicide Squad: The Yesterday Cut Should Be On HBO Max

Source: David Yesterday





Justice League actor Darkseid is not bitter Marvel debuted Thanos first