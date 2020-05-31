Suicide Squad Yesterday Cut is as dark as Joker's claims director

Now that the Snyder cut of League of Justice Definitely launching next year, the floodgates have been opened to the demands of fans for cuts of various films from other directors. David Ayer's Suicide Squad was another DCEU film that was said to have been filmed extensively to compel Ayer's vision to meet the studio's demands. As fans increase the demand for a & # 39; Yesterday Cut & # 39 ;, the filmmaker himself is actively participating in the discussion on social media. Recently, when a fan posted two images of the movie's Joker on Twitter, one from the theatrical cut and one from the director's cut, Yesterday analyzed the difference between the two.

"This was filmed because the tone was 'too dark.' My first act was a normally constructed movie. I was inspired by Nolan. There were real scenes with an amazing performance between Jared and Margot. Joker was scary. Harley was complex."

Before its launch, Suicide Squad was promoted as the next The dark knight, a gritty and realistic take on the antiheroes that would push comic book movies in a daring new direction. Instead, what we got was a confusing narrative filled with lead jokes and two-dimensional characters. As David Ayer wrote in a later tweet, the jokes and shortened story arcs were the result of executive meddling.

"Imagine if Todd Phillips' movie The Joker were re-shot because it was too dark. This is EXACTLY what happened to Suicide Squad. Anyone who says my cut didn't work should tell me directly."

jester It has become the industry abbreviation for a comic book movie that follows a dark path and throws all genre conventions out the window, and is spectacularly successful in the process. And according to Yesterday, Suicide Squad It was also done in the same spirit.

But while jester it was a small independent experimental effort, Suicide Squad he had a responsibility to be part of the DCEU and was therefore forced to comply with a narrative that Warner Bros. was trying to establish. A narrative that many fans complain about relies too heavily on copying the MCU's formula for success.

As Ayer continues to interact with fans and trigger the release of the & # 39; Ayer Cut & # 39 ;, some believe that his behavior is encouraging toxic parts of the movie fandom to indulge in bullying behavior. The filmmaker addressed this criticism in another follow-up tweet in response to a post about him that allows toxic fans.

How? By articulating my truth? Being true to my vision? I understand that much bigger social dynamics are always at stake with everything.

It seems like Yesterday is very committed to making the world appreciate his personal vision for Suicide Squad someday. James Gunn, who is performing a smooth restart of the franchise with the next The suicide squad, has already expressed support for the launch of Ayer Cut. In a post-Snyder Cut world, that could end up happening one day.

