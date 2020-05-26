Suicide Squad Yesterday Cut is better than what was launched Director of Promises

The announcement of Zack Snyder Justice League Next year's launch on HBO Max is having a ripple effect on the rest of the DCEU. Warner Bros. was known for hiring directors to make movies within their superhero universe based on their personal vision, and then eliminating that vision with much executive meddling. David Ayer underwent this treatment on the 2016 Suicide Squad set, and now he wants to show the public his original cut for the movie, as he stated on Twitter.

"My cut is not the apotheosis of the cinema. It is simply better than what the public has seen, and yes, it would make sense to update it."

Immediately after the announcement of the release of Snyder Cut from League of JusticeYesterday congratulated Zack Snyder and posted a cryptic image of Joker from Suicide Squad, apparently hinting at a future announcement about his own movie as well. But in the following days, David Ayer seemed to back off, claiming that the movie and characters were the property of Warner Bros., not his, and that & # 39; Yesterday Cut & # 39; it could never become more than a rumor.

Now, Yesterday seems to be ready to dive into the DCEU world again to finish making the version of Suicide Squad He had intended it from the start, as he stated in a follow-up tweet.

"My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting to get your butt kicked for a movie that received Edward Scissorhands treatment. The movie I made has never been seen."

The reaction against David Ayer's Suicide Squad was somehow even more intense than League of Justice or Batman V Superman had to face, because unlike the other two movies, which had a vocal contingent of fans, Suad suicide it was universally panned. In the following years, Yesterday has been attacked in almost every aspect of the film, from the choice of humor, to the wardrobe and portrayal of Harley Quinn, to the reboot of the Joker character.

Although Yesterday has addressed criticism and on more than one occasion apologized on social media to those fans particularly offended by the film, it seems that he feels that he was treated unfairly throughout the matter, because the version of the film to which the Audience arrived Seeing in theaters was very different from what he had intended.

The question now is: Will Warner Bros. want to give Ayer and his fans a chance to see the & # 39; Ayer Cut & # 39 ;? Support for Ayer Cut is not as strong as that received by Zack Snyder for his cut League of Justice. Then there's the James Gunn reboot of Suicide Squad that is currently under development, that the studio is unlikely to want to compete for attention.

The release of Snyder Cut has opened up an entire can of worms in terms of movie ownership and what fans and filmmakers feel they can ask the studio that owns the rights to the project. In the coming days, we can expect a part of the fans to demand a & # 39; director's cut & # 39; separately from any movie released in theaters that you are not satisfied with. It remains to be seen how often studios will buckle under pressure, and whether Ayer Cut will be the next major announcement for HBO Max.

