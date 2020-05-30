Suicide Squad Yesterday cut off rumored conversations for HBO Max

It seems that the Snyder Cut launch has opened the door for another extended edition of DCEU. David Ayer may well be releasing his planned version of Suicide Squad, as talks are said to be taking place between the filmmaker and the studio to make this happen. While this would likely be a long way off, fans can see what Ayer originally had in mind for Task Force X and Jared Leto's Joker.

We should note that, until this is confirmed at the study level, this should only be considered as a rumor For the time being. That being said, according to a new report, Warner Bros. has begun discussions to launch the so-called Cut of Suicide Squad Yesterday. Very similar to Zack Snyder League of JusticeIn the event that this happens, the new hack is expected to launch on HBO Max as an exclusive to help attract subscribers to the recently launched streaming service. After the Snyder Cut announcement, fans gathered online for Ayer to put together his original version of the 2016 DC Comics adaptation. For various reasons, this idea has apparently become popular.

RELATED: The Suicide Squad's Original Plan was to Have It Lead Directly to the Justice League

On the one hand, streaming services rely on exclusive premium content to attract subscribers. With Netflix, Disney +, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and others now on the market, HBO Max needs to differentiate itself. DC is one of the strongest brands at your disposal. David Ayer has also turned to social media to express his interest in putting together his Suicide Squad and has even revealed that it is close to ending. This is an important distinction that could make this a viable project.

The Snyder Cut will require an investment of $ 30 million or more from Warner Bros. to be ready for launch. What exists is a rough assembly cut that needs a lot of visual effects work and possibly even new tweaks to bring Zack Snyder's vision to life. On the other hand, David Ayer's version of Suicide Squad it was finished and is said to have been shown to have tested audiences prior to its theatrical release in 2016. But Warner Bros. re-recorded the film, making significant changes, leading to the version the public saw in theaters, which was rejected. largely by critics.

Even so, Suicide Squad It was quite successful, raising $ 746 million worldwide against a budget of $ 175 million. League of Justice lost money, which again makes these situations quite different. James Gunn is currently in post-production on The Suicide Squad, a continuation of the 2016 release that is said to be a soft reboot. Gunn even recently said he would be perfectly fine with Warner Bros. releasing the cut from Yesterday before the sequel hits theaters. All things considered, considering the seemingly minimal investment the studio would need to make to make this happen, don't be surprised to hear an official announcement in the future. This news comes to us through DCEU Mythic.

Topics: Suicide Squad, HBO Max, Streaming