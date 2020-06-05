Suicide Squad’s Joker Was Accurate

David Ayer demonstrates Suicide Squad Joker is an exact comic. In 2016, the filmmaker rounded up some of DC's most notable anti-hero characters for the Warner Bros. movie, including DCEU's version of the Clown Prince of Crime. Played by Jared Leto, there was so much pressure on this new iteration after Heath Ledger's critically acclaimed take on Christopher Nolan The dark knight.

Unfortunately, viewers weren't able to spend much time with Leto's Joker in the movie. Suicide SquadThe marketing department sold the idea that the Crown Prince of Crime will be a key player in the film's narrative, but that was not the case. Instead, he focused on now fan-favorite Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Deadshot (Will Smith), and the rest of Task Force X as they performed a secret mission assigned by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), with very limited screen. Time for the Joker. So much so that some argued that it was nothing more than a glorified cameo. However, as calls continue to grow for yesterday's cut Suicide Squad To be released, he has been honest about his thoughts on the creative process that the project carries out.

The filmmaker's last comment comes after a fan shared a side-by-side comparison between Suicide SquadJoker and some of the character's most memorable outings in the comics over the years. Yesterday He endorsed this notion, saying that the images follow exactly how he created the look of Leto's villain character. He also openly responded to criticism that his opinion of Clown Prince of Crime is inaccurate in the comics. Check out her full tweet below:

With Leto acting as Joker in Suicide Squad mostly on the editing room floor, it makes sense that many of Ayer's revelations about him are related to the character's cutout role in the movie. Recently, the filmmaker said that Leto was mistreated, as it was unfair to the actor that most of his work did not appear on the big screen, especially considering that he prepared for the role. Yesterday he also teased some darker elements of the Joker movie, including a cut scene involving Common as Monster T. He also previously shared a never-before-seen burned image of the Joker.

As the DCEU progresses with its next version of Task Force X, it debuts in James Gunn Suicide Squad next year, chances of seeing more of Leto's Joker are slim. It is confirmed that it will not appear in the sequel / soft reboot project and any other project that it is supposed to star in has not yet made any major progress in production. Combine that with Leto already lined up for a Marvel role as Morbius The Living Vampire on Sony Morbid And it seems like the only chance to see him again on paper is if Warner Bros. and HBO Max give the green light to Yesterday's release. Suicide Squad – In the same way that they did for Zack Snyder League of Justice. Granted the visual parallels seen in the images above, it is difficult to pass judgment on Leto's Joker as the public simply has not seen enough of his performance to make a fair decision.

