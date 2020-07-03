Suit says National Enquirer Live ruined catch-and-kill

Catching and killing may have killed the National Enquirer Live! theme park.

At least that's the claim for a new explosive lawsuit brought by Frontpage Attractions theme park developers, which says it was forced to remove attractions, and even change the name of the park, after the National Enquirer got into hot water for pay stories to nail them.

The lawsuit claims that the parent company of the supermarket tabloid, American Media, enthusiastically embraced the idea of ​​a park that covers its most famous stories, from Michael Jackson to Princess Diana, when it was first approached in 2010. But in the on the eve of its May 2019 launch in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., American Media executives began a campaign to withdraw their approval for major exhibitions, including one dedicated to President Trump, according to the lawsuit.

"Shortly before the Pigeon Forge attraction opened, and although most of Frontpage's exhibits had been completed, AMI also prohibited Frontpage from mentioning in its exhibits a long list of famous people featured in the most sensational stories of National Enquirer" , According to the lawsuit, filed in Florida state court in Orlando on Wednesday.

"This applies more particularly to any content related to President Donald Trump. This included forcing Frontpage to remove a previously approved Trump exhibit that cost more than $ 100,000 to create, and featured a photo of Trump, ”the lawsuit states.

Just a year earlier, in October 2018, American Media chief David Pecker had promised the park's developers that he would get the president to promote the park on his Twitter account, which has a large following, according to the lawsuit.

"Pecker, with great aplomb, anointed the attraction with the name" National Enquirer Live! "Promising a star-studded grand opening for which he even promised that President Donald Trump would send a live congratulatory tweet to visitors," the lawsuit claimed.

The lawsuit says Frontpage spent $ 2 million on building the attraction in Pigeon Forge, which now includes a 3D exhibit of the fatal limo ride that killed Princess Diana in Paris, and another $ 2 million at a park in Branson. , Missouri, which never opened.

The lawsuit alleges that the change of heart was linked to US media admitting to federal prosecutors in December 2018 that it helped Trump's campaign workers suppress negative stories about the presidential candidate, including paying money to a woman who claimed having an affair with him. Trump has denied the claims of the woman, Karen McDougal, and has not been implicated in campaign crimes that led to her former attorney Michael Cohen being sentenced to three years in prison.

The lawsuit says the drop that filled the glass came when Pecker demanded that Frontpage pay $ 500,000 before opening. When the company refused, it was stripped "of almost all vestiges of any National Enquirer content." This forced the park to change its name to Behind the Lens.

The company is suing for fraud and breach of contract. "The loss of use of the National Enquirer [intellectual property] and the ability in good faith to brand the attraction with the name 'National Enquirer" caused millions of dollars in damage to Frontpage for which this action brings, "he said.

"Our guys spent months going through their vault and they had hundreds of thousands of data, and all of a sudden it stopped," Frontpage attorney Tucker Byrd said.

A spokesman for the tabloid editorial vehemently denied the charges. "American Media has honored all aspects of the contract and we look forward to exposing these frivolous claims for what they are, a desperate attempt by Frontpage Attractions to cover its own financial failures."