Suitsupply is suitable to reopen with the adaptation of plexi-screen (Video)

Suitsupply's reopening plan is "tailored" for success. See how the men's fashion brand's Soho store prepares to shop in person with masks made from its own fabric, sanitizing stations, and more. "One of the innovative ideas was a plexi display," said Jeremy Crume, general manager of Suitsupply North America. This transparent barrier has holes through which the vendor can safely fit the garment on the customer while looking in the mirror. The company has also launched a virtual retail experience.

Subscribe to our YouTube!