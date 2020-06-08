Summary of TLC & # 39; sMothered & # 39 ;: & # 39; Snuggle Parties & # 39 ;, boyfriend problems

TLC's "sMothered," co-produced by The Post, follows multiple pairs of mothers and daughters who push the boundaries of what it means to be close.

Season 2 (which airs on Sundays at 10 p.m.) has featured Floridians Mary and Brittani, who shower together; Marcia and Alena, who lick each other in the morning; and now Laurie and Sarah.

Here's a breakdown of Episode 3, "Date Night for Three". Spoilers ahead!

Cher and Dawn

He's the baby on point for New Yorkers Cher, 29, and Dawn, 59. The duo, who also appeared on MTV's "My Super Sweet 16" in 2007, returns from season 1. In the second season, Cher is pregnant with a girl. , and Dawn wants her to do a natural birth like she did. Cher's husband Jared disagrees and is upset that Dawn is putting pressure on her.

This week, Cher is having contractions and things are tense as they wait in her apartment, timing her contractions until they have to go to the hospital. As Dawn helps Cher get through it, Jared becomes smug. "I love being the one who supports Cher at any difficult time, but Dawn wants to be by her side," he complains. "I just hope Dawn doesn't do this in the hospital."

Everyone is eager to get to the hospital on time since Dawn gave birth in a car. Will they succeed? Will Dawn get in Jared's way? We will have to find out in the next episode.

Mary and Brittani

After last week's mother and daughter colon cleanse, Floridians Mary, 55, and Brittani, 19, are ready to celebrate and celebrate Brittani's graduation from school to be a correctional officer. Brittani is anxious because she had weight-loss surgery, and many of her friends who come to the party will see her new look for the first time.

As Mary's friends decorate and prepare the event, Brittani begins to cry. It turns out that his lover, Zach, told him that he is only interested in being a friend of the benefits. Mary worries that she hasn't given Brittani positive male influences, as all her exes have cheated on her. Meanwhile, trouble is still brewing with Frank, Mary's type of husband, who has cheated on her.

"They are too close," he says to the camera, referring to the bond between Mary and Brittani. "It is beyond anything I have seen. I hope … changes."

Kathy and Cristina

Success! Kathy, 61, and Cristina, 35, the Chicago couple from season 1, have spent season 2 campaigning for Cristina's husband Carlo to join their plan. Although Cristina and Carlo's house is remodeled, they want Cristina's family to move in with Kathy.

Finally, after shuffling, Carlo has accepted. But she has some caveats to live with her mother-in-law: "I want to be free to do whatever I want," she says. If Kathy interrupts a movie night that Carlo and Cristina are having, he will reverse his decision and they will no longer stay with Kathy.

Sunhe and Angelica

Sunhe, 52, and Angélica, 32, who is also returning from season 1, have spent this season in conflict with Angelica's fiance, Jason. You are not completely divorced from your ex. Angelica accepts this, but Sunhe does not. "I've been trying to show Angelica that she deserves more than what she's getting from Jason," she says.

After weeks of pressuring Jason to sign his divorce papers to start his life with Angelica without his ex hanging over his head, Sunhe hijacks the proceedings and makes a strange change: she offers to sign the papers as a witness, but then delay the signing. .

"I have no idea what to say about my mother right now, completely shocked and upset," says Angelica. Sunhe, meanwhile, is glad to be in control.

Laurie and sarah

This episode features a new Florida duo: Laurie, 59, and Sarah, 25. Since Laurie has several health problems, including diabetes and chronic kidney disease, her dynamic has a role shift in which Sarah acts as if I were the mother. "That's why you need supervision throughout the day," he says to his mother on the screen.

The couple also have a fondness for "snuggle parties" at bedtime, and it seems Sarah uses those bonding moments to appreciate her mother's natural scent. "I am a very anxious person, but when I smell my mother, all my anxiety or worries disappear," he says. "If I had to choose how my mother smelled, I would describe it as a cloud."

Sounds dreamy, but let's move on. Health problems aside, her main conflict is Sarah's boyfriend, Miguel. Sarah and Miguel bought a house together, but they are not engaged, and Laurie is upset that they are doing everything wrong. She is also concerned that her health problems mean she won't be able to attend her wedding if Miguel waits too long. She tells Sarah that she intends to put pressure on Miguel about the proposal. "I want to give you the wedding of your fantasy dreams," she says.

How is Miguel going to react to this? Time will tell.

"SMothered" airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. in TLC