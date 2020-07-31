Summer 2020: Here are 100 things to do with or without children

The calendar is full of canceled vacations and summer camps, closed pools and playgrounds, places on our calendars meant to be spent with friends and loved ones.

The next few weeks of summer are full of … nothing. (For some, nothing but work.) Adults, children, and adults who feel like children, all bored. And that boredom, combined with fear of getting sick or really getting sick, could be a cruel summer.

But wait. It really is still fun to have. With a little imagination, we can break free from that coronavirus cage. We can play silly games. Connect with family and friends. And find ways to express gratitude for others, including our families and first responders.

It's time to write a list of activities that you and your family want to do this summer. It is an exercise that will free you from the limits of its four walls. Number your list one by how far you go and maybe even write it down on real paper.

This is not an assigned task. It is about finding the joy that still exists within you, both children and adults. Get the first ideas. Now keep going, because that's when the ideas get ridiculous and really fun.

Do you want to walk on the moon? Write it. Do you want to play Quidditch with J.K. Rowling? Write it. Do you want to use all those quirky kitchen gadgets you never took out of their boxes? It is time to write down those ideas.

No, you can't fly into outer space right now, but you can stargaze at night and learn about astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

My son hasn't figured out how to play real Quidditch, but we do have robes similar to Ravenclaw and the Harry Potter edition of Clue, so we can figure it out. We can try making butter beer too.

Learn what your children think

If you want to know what your kids are thinking these days, ask them to make their own lists (and not criticize them). They will tell you what they think on those lists. And some of your ideas will be possible.

Nothing that you or your loved ones write means that we will not be afraid yet or we will not be able to get sick or that we will no longer be in danger.

But it can make you discover what's important to you, let your kids think about what's still possible and fun, and connect you with the people you love (even with Zoom).

RELATED: Boredom can have some benefits if you do it right.

My 12-year-old list included cooking shrimp and grits with Meme's recipe for dinner one night (Meme is a grandmother's name), playing Monopoly, the first "Mary Poppins" movie, and a sleepover in the living room. to be. Oh, and I'm supposed to leave my phone while we do all these things, he asked me.

I'm inside.

Do you need some initial ideas for your list? Use ours. When I sat down to write this list, I looked at my screen. Hundred things? Why did I suggest 100 things? But it got fun the longer my list got longer.

Here are 100 fun things in my opinion to do this summer collected from colleagues, friends, family and me. I hope you save your summer and inspire your family as we navigate this new normal.

Old-fashioned fun

1. Family game night: Have a weekly game night and rotate who chooses the game. We will be playing Monopoly this weekend at my house. The first time, we will use Hasbro's rules. The second time around, we can use the lesser-known rules of The Landlord & # 39; s Game, The original game created by Elizabeth Magie Phillips.

2. Family movie night: Show a movie on the main TV in your home (we have a TV, so this is easy). Serve popcorn and soda and sing along with "Mary Poppins", watch Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader duke in "Star Wars" or watch a modern Disney classic.

3. Family dance party: Host a family dance party with all kinds of different music and show the kids that you can dance boogie (or salsa). Invite more guests through Zoom.

4. House or neighborhood treasure hunt: Host a scavenger hunt with clues at the end involving a prize such as a favorite dessert or the choice of the winner of the movie night choice.

5. Create light: Make candles from scratch with delicious smells to give away.

6. Face painting: Learn to paint the face and practice with each other. Take a quiz on Zoom to vote for "best paint job", "most realistic", "best superhero" and "scariest animal".

7. Do a puzzle: If you are bored with your puzzles, trade with a neighbor.

8. Lego challenges: Give everyone a bag of Lego pieces and have your crew build a house, shop, park, school, or castle in the sky, and then set the timer. Creativity wins! (There are great 30-day Lego challenges that can be found online.)

9. Raise a glass to freedom: Sing directly through Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton". It is not for young children, we understand that, but you can sing throughout the entire musical. Toddler substitute: "Mary Poppins" of course.

10) Each, choose one: Each family member can choose something from their personal list for the whole family to do together. One rule: don't choose something you already know another relative hates. It's not fun!

Let's play outside

11. Create a welcome pad: Before there were swimming pools nearby or even living in a coastal town, we turned on the hose in the backyard to cool down. Sometimes we add plastic bags on a slope to make a slide and slide.

12. Having a water balloon fight: Send your kids outside to fight and soak up or join in the fun. Fill small balloons inside or with a water hose. Make sure adults get wet too.

13. Grow herbs, lettuces and flowers: We are planting coriander, basil and parsley in our container garden with high hopes for the summer. Or have everyone plant sunflower seeds and patiently watch who will sprout first. As it grows, we will measure it, and once it blooms we will use the seeds to feed the birds. It is also good for us.

14. Welcome the birds: The sparrows, goldfinches and pigeons that visit my colleague's backyard are like his new work colleagues. Like her, you can put on bird feeders, a nesting box, and a bird bath to attract more new friends. Then go to Audubon.org to identify them.

15. Crush the virus: Make a coronavirus pinata, fill it with candy, and screw it up.

16. Museum of Chalk Art: Dial the neighborhood up to do outside your children's art museum, thanks to former CNN employee Daphne Sashin for the inspiration.

17. Map of the neighborhood: Walk around your neighborhood and see if your family can map from your home to another location. If they cannot leave your property, ask them to do so inside. (You will be surprised by what they may notice).

18. Walk in the park: Time to find the closest state or national park or national forest to go out (with adequate social distance) to walk or hike.

19. Let's have a picnic: Picnic or grill in the backyard or at your local park. Grill meats or vegetables hot dogs, or bring sandwiches or takeaways if that sounds overwhelming. Bring a frisbee or soccer ball and play.

20. Outdoor game day: You can invest in a croquet game, a ping pong setup, or a basketball hoop.

Food and drink

21. Kitchen challenge: Create a Cooking challenge for your family, where you create a short list of ingredients to use in food. Think cheese and bread for younger kids or newbies, and more advanced ingredients for older / more experienced cooks.

22. Random birthday cake night: It doesn't have to be anyone's birthday to bake a cake and top it with buttercream frosting to eat and share with the neighbors.

23. Pantry Challenge: Choose an ingredient from the pantry or refrigerator and cook it. You can search recipes in cookbooks or check online for guidance. Today's challenge, or maybe the opportunity, could be that random eggplant from our vegetable delivery bag or the lentils that a friend gave me when she moved out of town.

24. Social ice cream: Create an ice cream bar with ice cream options, ice cream sandwiches, and more.

25. Host a Meatless Monday dinner: No, I am not trying to make you a vegetarian. If you live in a meat-focused country, consider that many cultures have delicious vegetarian or even vegan main dishes without making a statement.

26. Organize a tea time: I promise that many children will happily serve lemonade or juice at tea time, but I will make a suitable cup and toast to my colleagues in the UK.

27. Have a fun night of drinking: I know this sounds like an adult event (and it can be) but I turn to non-alcoholic recipes from my favorite Maine place, Vena & # 39; s Fizz House. The place started without alcohol and has since added alcohol.

28. Bake for a neighbor: My favorite neighbors are baking stress and walking on baked goods (masked, of course). Then I share them with my other neighbors. And the scones go with tea. Do you see how everything works?

29. Historical recipe hunt: Call a relative and ask them to guide you through a longtime family recipe. Then do it. If she says you have to have a certain ingredient or the recipe doesn't work, ask for another recipe.

30. Eat elsewhere: Choose another state or country with food that you like, cook it and listen to its music during dinner and bring some phrases to the table from there. This is especially good if you had planned a trip to that place. You will be ready to go. We have already considered Paris.

Learn something new

31. Make music: There has never been a better time to pick up a new instrument. Some are easier (and less expensive) than others, like the ukulele, and a host of online videos and tutorials make it feel accessible and less intimidating.

32. Spanish, Chinese, Russian: Everyone can learn a language together at home, and you can cook food from the country of that language. Watch a movie together and try phrases you have learned from the movie. Some sites have free student access, and many languages ​​are offered.

33. Time to learn science: Take an online science class to learn about viruses and vaccines and how to contribute to public health.

34. Take a happiness class: Yes, you can learn happiness, and for free, from Yale University psychology professor Laurie Santos. Her wildly popular class is online.

35. Playing video games: Connect online with your kids or friends and learn the video games and apps they love and play with them. It could be Toca Boca, Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda, or anything else that's modern for kids these days.

36. Use that equipment: Is there kitchen equipment in the hallway closet or attic that you have never used? Time to get that pasta or popsicle machine, spiralizer or AeroPress coffee maker (that's up to me) and learn how to use it.

37. Hire an intern: Have your child "practice" in his home office. On CNN, my son can shoot and write stories, take photos, write headlines, and participate in many video conferences. You can also go get coffee and make lunch.

38. Go to science: Learn chemistry by making homemade butter and bread.

39. Composting is good for the Earth: Learn how to compost and do it. It is good for the Earth and its garden, and the vermicomposition is really interesting, because the worms.

40. Dance, dance, dance: It's time to dance like nobody's watching (because they aren't). Learn to dance from the professionals. It's super fun and you can also get some exercise.

Do for others

41. Call a relative: Many grandparents are missing their favorite little people, so why not call a relative who misses your children and maybe you?

42. Thank you notes: Write end-of-year thank you cards to your teachers and other school staff, aftercare workers.

43. "Get well soon" cards: Let's add "we miss you" or "get well soon" cards to send to anyone you miss or know is not right. Royal mail is lovely to receive.

44. Pass out snack bags: Gather stable snacks, water bottles, socks, and wipes in bags to deliver to people in need. You can see people more than 6 feet away, greet them, leave them bags, and walk away so they can safely pick them up.

45. Food donations: Prepare and contribute food to severely depleted food pantries.

46. ​​Walking a dog: Become a volunteer dog walker for your less mobile or elderly neighbors, or local shelters. Cat socializers are necessary for local shelters that may be understaffed or understaffed.

47. Make food to share: Cook or bake for lifeguards or essential workers in your neighborhood.

48. Signs of appreciation: Make signs for your lawn that thank everyone your family is thankful for.

49. Chalk messages of hope: Many people are walking outside these days, and their children can cheer them on with messages of hope.

50. Lemonade stand: Establish a socially distant lemonade stand and give the profits to a hospital. People can order from 6 feet away, pay with an app, or deposit cash in a bucket. Children should wear masks and gloves as they pour the lemonade, place it on the table, and return to their original place.

Read or write something interesting

51. Choose a book: Everyone in the family can choose a book they have never read and read it. Then everyone can go back to the family book club to report what they liked about the book (and eat cookies together).

52. Family reading time: Read a chapter of a classic book out loud every night and ask everyone to listen. Some books and poetry were meant to be heard, not just read to oneself. Think about Shakespeare's monologues or Martin Luther King Jr.'s speeches

53. Combo book / movie: Read the book, then watch the movie, then discuss the differences. ("Harry Potter", "Clueless" http://rss.cnn.com/ "Emma", etc.)

54. Go to Hogwarts: Listen to a chapter from "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" together, and then do a chapter challenge to collect points from the house. (Yes, audiobooks count.)

55. Write a book: Write the book you always wanted to read about your family together. It may be short! Then have a reading / signing book.

56. Your child's story: Have your children write and illustrate a book about the day they were born. (They can interview you or not).

57. Get out on the road: Read a book about the next place you want to visit.

58. Raising girls and boys: For those who raise girls, "Strong Is the New Pretty: A Celebration of Girls Being The Same" by Kate T. Parker is a beautiful photo essay to support our girls to be strong. "A Child's Heart: Celebrating the Strength and Spirit of Childhood" is her equally charming children's photo book.

59. Expand your worldview: Read to your children age-appropriate books about cultures different from yours and theirs (whatever it is). We are isolating more, so we need books that stretch us more. You're not sure where to start? Give Jambo Books a try for ideas.

60. Baby books: Read your children a short book from their toddler time to remind them (and you) how adorable they were when they were little. Our favorites include "My Little Polar Bear" by Claudia Rueda, "And Tango Makes Three" by Justin Richardson and Pete Parnell, and "The Book with No Pictures" by B.J. Novak.

Style, art and architecture.

61. Give your walls a fresh coat of paint: Vivid color tones can help brighten up a space and elevate your mood.

62. Disorder: Take some time to finally organize that drawer, that closet, those daunting piles of paper, Marie Kondo-style. (She doesn't say you should give up on the things you like.)

63. Organize your books: Organize your bookshelf by genre, theme, author. You can even coordinate colors and put objects on the shelf to tell a personal story. This may seem like an adult activity, but many children love to play with color.

64. Mini-Marie Kondo: Help your daughter rearrange her room by combining these new painting ideas, tidying up and organizing to give her a room for the next stage of her life. (It may not be time to give up teddy bears.)

65. Game / art / musicC: Practically attend a concert, see a play, experience a museum.

66. Discover the art applications: Turn your children's art or photos into masterpieces with apps like Google Arts & Culture's Art Transfer. Or transform your selfie into a Renaissance-style portrait.

67. Plan a photo session: Pick a theme, select a location, and get creative with accessories and costumes. Use a film camera or a disposable camera to limit the number of shots and work on an element of surprise on how they will turn out.

68. Paint with your family: Host a family painting session, with supplies, snacks, and a good playlist, and pick a painting to replicate. Learn about the artistic tastes of each and explore the chosen artistic style.

69. Try recipes inspired by art: They could include Claude Monet's chestnut cookies and Ed Ruscha's cactus omelette. Or shake the cocktails that wink at the great Georgia O 'Keefe jobs.

70. Make decorations: Start making those Christmas decorations together (easy recipe here). Call them pandemic art. They will serve as a testimony to your spirit of power.

Connect as a family

71. Would you prefer? Discuss your extended family to virtually participate in a game that starts conversations in a fun, interesting, and perhaps shocking way. Pick any topic (and look for inspiration online).

72. Cut your bangs: Yes, this could be tricky, but you could also cut someone else's bangs.

73. Do a manicure at home: Your nails will not be perfect for the salon, but you will be distanced socially and having fun.

74. Practice yoga together: It helps with depression and does all kinds of other good things.

75. Exercise on the couch! Work out on your couch with Netflix. Win win

76. Ask the day: If grandparents live far away, try connecting them with their children with one question a day. Ours has been simple: What is your favorite ice cream? Teddy? Why do we love koalas so much?

77. Family reunions: Hold weekly family gatherings to register and see how everyone is doing. Make it a safe space for people to share their concerns, and don't feel like you have to fix everything on the spot. It is just a good place to start communicating.

78. Clean the house together: Do you think your children don't appreciate you? They will do this after cleaning the bathroom several times. (Ask me how i know)

79. to play Rose and thorn in the dinner: Each person says what was good for the day (the rose) and what was not (the thorn). Everyone can share without interruption, and the thorn does not need to be repaired.

80. Sing together: Since singing in large groups is actually a risky activity right now, we can almost only sing safely with those in our quarantine pack. There's karaoke, singing in rounds, singing in harmony and just hanging out with the Beatles classics. Sing with the ones you are with!

Night fun

81. Camp in your backyard: That trip is limited this summer doesn't mean you can't imitate experiences at home. Launch a tent in the yard for a few nights. You could even have a campfire in your backyard if your city and state allow it.

82) Fort night: Build a fort in the living room and let the kids sleep there after crashing with popcorn and sugar.

83) Pillow fight: Clear all the brittle and sharp edges and have a massive pillow fight. Perhaps after building a fort.

84. Have a night of s & # 39; mores outside: Chocolate, Graham crackers, and marshmallows are a perfect match, and you don't need a fire pit to set a marshmallow on fire.

85. Night label: Play flashlight tag in the backyard or neighborhood. If the flashlight on the other side "catches" you, you're out. (That's the social distance tag.)

86. Capture the flag at night: Play some rounds at night to capture the flag with your family or "quaranteam". Two teams have a flag or other object, and the goal is to steal the flag of the other team and return it to their side. The game is always fun, but the darkness makes it even more exciting.

87. Go to the drive-in theater: If you have a drive-in theater in your town, head there. The old is great again.

88. Search for the treasure that glows in the dark: Try a nighttime treasure hunt with glow-in-the-dark items.

89. Look for the stars: Going to the movies may not be an option, but there is always a beautiful show in the night sky. This summer, watch the International Space Station overhead, look for multiple meteor showers, and get advice from NASA on when to spot specific stars and planets.

90. Go to sleep early: Why not? We are all stressed and anxious about the pandemic, and lack of sleep makes us more vulnerable to disease. Routine, cooler temperatures, and a dark room are the keys to a good night's sleep. Good night!

Adult fun

91. Spa day at home: Make your own spa hour / day.

92. Get rid of that hair: You can really make your own buzz cut.

93. Wine and cheese: If you're quarantined with a partner, take a date with wine or beer and cheese with your loved one on your patio / front porch / back balcony / kitchen table and remember it is "for better or for worse" You can try to improve it.

94. Holding hands: It is sweet.

95. Classification R: Watch movies that are not for children. However, it is okay to fall asleep. They were tired.

96. Eat a late dinner: Well, it's the second dinner, and eat all the things that your children hate. All of them.

97. Treat your sweetie: Do something nice that makes your spouse happy: make a favorite dessert, go for a walk, make a schedule, find a favorite wine, load the dishwasher (whatever your love language is).

98. What is your love language? Speaking of which, find out what your partner's love language really is. (Don't guess, ask). People often get confused and think that their own love language is that of their partner. Is this confusing? Go to 5lovelanguages.com to find out.

99. It really speaks: Talk about the pandemic and how it is affecting you. Talk about your hopes, dreams, and fears. Listen to what others have to say. Get connected and keep that foundation strong to support you and your family.

100. Smooch: Need I say more?