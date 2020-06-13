Summer camps test & # 39; capsules & # 39; to keep children together while limiting the spread of the coronavirus

Most summers, freedom for children and parents is generally provided by summer camps. But this year, many have been canceled or are currently on hiatus.

But not everyone is not lucky.

Several camps across the country are trying something new to bring children back safely without jeopardizing their health. It is called the "pod".

By dividing campers into smaller groups and pairing them with just one or two counselors or coaches for the entire camp, the camps hope that the virus will be deterred.

In late April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a 17-page draft of operating guidelines for businesses, including summer camps, but decisions are ultimately made locally and in collaboration with health officials. Suggestions include keeping beds 6 feet apart in sleeping camps and keeping small groups together without mixing.

Here are some ways that the camps are safely reopening:

Dividing children into socially distanced pods

The new approach to keeping children divided is meant to limit exposure to everyone, multiple camps told CNN.

In San Francisco, summer camps, child care programs and services have been reopened with limited capacity and modifications to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The San Francisco Glens Soccer Club will use group groups to divide players into groups, with 12 children and two coaches in each group. Players must remain in their respective capsules throughout the summer, club spokesman Ryan Maquiñana told CNN.

The soccer club offers three sessions throughout the summer, with 72 children in each 3-week session, a dramatic decrease from previous years. There will be six pods, with each pod assigned to half a soccer field throughout the session.

They will also employ time-tested virus protections, such as clean hands and masks.

"The city forces us to take other safety and hygiene precautions," added Maquiñana. "For example, everyone, both players and coaches, should wear a mask. We will have hand sanitizer stations, wipes, gloves and other PPE available. We will also spray all equipment to take the greatest possible care."

The camp prioritizes the registration of youth at risk and the children of essential workers.

Moving from online camps

The Evanston Art Center in Illinois is also using the capsule system, with eight students assigned to a teacher and an assistant who will stay together all summer.

But for parents who don't feel ready, they are offering a safe alternative. The center will offer 28 online camps during the summer, along with additional online youth classes.

"We are happy to offer families the opportunity to safely participate in the summer camp and offer a way to pay our talented teaching artists," the camp's director of education, Christena Gunther, told CNN. "This moment of uncertainty and stress has affected children. Having a creative outlet right now is vital."

Illinois is familiar with Phase 3 of the state reopening, allowing summer camps to operate at 50% maximum occupancy and 10 campers per group. Social distancing must be enforced.

Limit the camp to city residents only

The Scituate Summer Recreation Program in Rhode Island is restricting its group of campers before dividing them further. Only city residents can enroll in the camp this summer.

"The city of Scituate is a great little city," camp director David Pannone told CNN. "Giving back to children and parents is what it's all about. We take care of our children and the community."

Per Rhode Island Phase 2 guidelines, summer camps may reopen with certain limitations. The groups, no more than 15 people, must remain in the same capsule during the camp.

While the camp generally serves around 300 children each summer, this year about 50 children are expected to attend. To help implement social distancing precautions, the camp is also using the capsule system to divide children into small groups.

A maximum of 12 children will be assigned to three counselors. Each group of 15 people will be 20 feet away from each other at all times.

Provide young people with more intensive experiences.

The City Surf Project in San Francisco hopes that with fewer campers this summer, each child will receive a more intense experience.

Like many other camps, Project Surf will use pods to run your camp safely. Each group will include 14 people, with coaches training five children at a time.

"We believe it is important to bring young people to the beach and out of isolation," Johnny Irwin, the club's director, told CNN.

The outdoor program is also taking steps to make sure the programs meet city guidelines, while bringing children together and outside.

"They have spent three months sheltering in place and this has had a dramatic effect on their mental health. We are working very hard to provide them with the opportunity to go out into the ocean, de-stress and learn about themselves," he said. .