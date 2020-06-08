Summer holidays: know the risks

(CNN) – In this new normal where everything is a calculation, the summer holidays present a lot of questions.

Is (complete something fun) safe?

While there are few risk-free activities, thinking about scenarios is very helpful in making summer travel plans that sound reasonably safe and fun.

These are some of the great questions to consider:

Q: Can I drive to another state?

Like most things related to the coronavirus, it is complicated. While many US states USA They have begun to lift their stricter Covid-19 blocking measures, with many distrusting visitors from other states.

Some have imposed mandatory or suggested 14-day quarantines for those who come from out of state. Restrictions may apply to all out-of-state visitors or arrivals from specific areas affected by outbreaks.

In Florida, for example, an executive order requires travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Louisiana to self-isolate or quarantine for 14 days.

And is Covid-19 spreading widely in your area or where is it going? The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They recommend taking this into account in your decision, as well as whether you can adequately distance yourself socially at your destination and whether you or someone you live with is more likely to become seriously ill with Covid-19.

Checking into a hotel's cleaning procedures will make checking into your room less worrisome. FRANCK FIFE / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Q: Is it safe to stay in a hotel?

As elsewhere, the highest risk of transmission in hotels is likely in situations where you are in close contact with other people, said Dr. Henry Wu, director of the Emory TravelWell Center in Atlanta, by email.

Social distancing and wearing masks in places like elevators and lobbies can reduce those risks.

Contaminated surfaces appear to pose less of a risk, but you'll still want to check a hotel's sanitation procedures, Wu said. Many large chains have outlined the details of their improved cleaning protocols online.

To be safer, "cleaning high-contact surfaces in the room (door knobs, keys, light switches, etc.) upon arrival with a disinfectant wipe or alcohol is a good idea," he said.

In most situations, the new coronavirus is unlikely to survive on surfaces for more than a few days.

"For that reason, I would request a room that has been vacant as long as possible, ideally for several days or more."

Q: What about Airbnb stays?

While rental properties "may involve less contact with others, there could be significant variation in compliance with good cleaning procedures," Wu said.

Bringing your own supplies with you to disinfect high contact areas and renting a place that has been vacant for a few days are smart ideas.

Q: Is it okay to rent a car?

Car rental companies, like major hotel brands, have adopted improved cleaning procedures, but disinfecting frequently touched surfaces (door handles, turn signals, steering wheel) is still good practice.

"Like the hotel's advice, the car that has not been used the longest is probably the one with the least infectious virus, even better if it has been parked in the sun in a hot parking lot," Wu said.

Q: Which is safer, flying or driving?

There is no easy answer here. It really depends, and Wu reminds people not to forget the very real risk of car accidents.

If you are considering risks based on Covid-19 alone, there are still many factors to consider.

"While air travel introduces a lot of uncertainty (for example, how full will the plane be? Will someone sick be sitting near you?), Airports and airlines have implemented many precautions," Wu wrote. "Also, if the flight is short, the duration of risk exposure could be limited."

Driving your own car is a well-controlled environment, but each stop presents some risk.

Wu advises travelers to pack as much food and drink as possible and try to stop only in places where distance is not difficult. Wear a mask when others are nearby and keep your distance, wash or disinfect your hands frequently, and be careful not to touch your face.

Sharing the vehicle with people who are not among your close contacts adds risk, especially if the journey is long, Wu said. "If this cannot be avoided, I would advise all occupants to cover their faces."

The beach is especially attractive, and safe, when it is almost empty. Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Tourism

Q: Can I go to the beach?

Yes.

"If a park, beach, or recreation center is open for public use, visits are fine as long as you practice social distancing and everyday steps, such as frequent hand washing and coughing and sneezing," advises the CDC.

And swimming is fine, with the same caution at a social distance.

There is no evidence that Covid-19 is spread to humans through water, the CDC says.

Q: How about camping?

Camping in an area where you are close to other campers or where shared facilities, such as restrooms, pose the same type of risks as many other scenarios.

The same precautions apply: social distancing, surface disinfection, hand washing, use of masks.

Remote areas with limited access to medical care also pose a risk, especially for people who are more likely to become seriously ill with Covid-19.

While many state and national parks have gradually reopened, some facilities are still limited. Find out what's on and what isn't and plan to bring all the supplies you'll need to adapt.

Don't choose the most popular park in your area, and find another place if the trail or camp you're looking at is crowded.

Q: How about visiting an amusement park?

"This is a difficult question," said Wu.

Amusement parks "have some inherent problems that can increase risk: crowded areas that mix many people from different areas, surfaces that are frequently touched (for example, handlebars or seat belts during travel), and many adults and younger children who might have a mild or asymptomatic chance of illness, "he said.

While most parks are still closed, there are plans to reopen.

Disney World will begin welcoming guests again in July with a host of new contactless features and social distancing protocols.

Q: Are indoor attractions like museums safe?

Indoor settings are more risky than outdoor settings for coronavirus transmission. And the crowded interior configurations are worse.

"However, if the establishment were careful to limit the number of guests and maintain distance between them, this would reduce the risk," Wu said.

There is no one guide for all summer vacations, especially in the coronavirus era. But thinking about each scenario can help create a safer version of your much-needed break.