Summer is here, and your mask is sweaty. We have solutions

Not that the thick summer humidity makes it easier.

You may have the urge to forgo a face mask until the fall. No, said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA and director of the university's Center for Global Health and Immigration.

"It is important to wear a mask and maintain social distance," he said, referring to a study published earlier this month that found that both strategies are the most effective ways to prevent coronavirus transmission. "All of these layers are protective measures."

It is especially important to continue doing both at this time: At least 19 states have seen sudden increases in coronavirus cases in recent times.

So if you're having trouble breathing through your mask or the beads of sweat running down your cheeks make it uncomfortable to wear, read on – you can survive the summer heat and avoid the coronavirus.

Why your mask can make you hotter?

If you feel suffocated under your mask, it's probably because it's trapping heat inside, said Dr. Richard Wenzel, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Virginia Commonwealth School of Medicine.

"A key issue is that when we breathe, we cool off, so wearing a mask that (warms up) quickly can lead to an elevated temperature in extreme heat, especially when accompanied by moisture," Wenzel said.

In other words, if you can't breathe easily through your mask and are wearing it outside, you could overheat.

If you feel like you're having a hard time breathing, take off your mask, just make sure you can stay at least six feet away from others, sit in the shade and drink some water, Wenzel suggested.

If you feel dizzy or your heart is racing, you should remove the mask, get out of the heat and seek medical attention, he said, those could be signs of heat exhaustion.

Wenzel also counseled the thousands of protesting Americans: Keep wearing masks as you navigate the crowds, hydrate frequently, and take a break from the heat when you can. It is helpful to put a cold, wet towel on your face and neck periodically, he said.

Avoid extreme heat if possible

If your trip outside can wait until it's cooler, you should, Rimoin said.

"If you have to go out, you can avoid going out in hot weather," he said.

In extreme hot and humid conditions, it may be more difficult to breathe through the mask. Rimoin suggests that if you do have to go out, go out first thing in the morning or later at night before the strong heat holds. If you can wait, choose to venture out on a day when it's colder.

Choose a breathable mask material

Part of your breathing problems could be due to the material in your mask.

"How well you can breathe through a material is as important as how well the spread of the disease is stopped," said Rimoin.

Many prefer cotton masks for their "breathability" and comfort, he said. Masks with cotton outer layers and flannel inner layers also work well.

The ideal fabric face mask should fit "snugly but snugly" against your face, and you should be able to wash and dry it without damaging its shape, he said.

Make sure your mask is on correctly

If you are having trouble breathing through your mask, confirm that you are wearing it correctly before getting rid of it completely.

His mask should cover his nose and mouth and fit snugly on the sides of his face, but not squeeze inside so that his breathing is not obstructed, Rimoin said.

If you need to remove the mask, only do it when you are at least six feet away from others, he said.

Bring a spare if you are sweaty

A wet mask can stick to your face and obstruct your breathing in a different way. If you find yourself sweating through your mask, bring extras.

Wenzel said he suggests diving into a spare mask that you carry in a plastic bag. There is a better chance that it will stay relatively clean if you wear it that way.

Wear a mask when necessary

The risk of coronavirus is generally lower outdoors, where the wind can blow the virus and can (hopefully) keep its distance from others.

Pools and beaches are also generally safe, as water is not believed to harbor the virus. Just stay away from others in and out of the water, as the breath drops can still travel when you are outside.

It's not practical to wear a mask in water, but they should still be worn when you get out of it, especially if you can't get the necessary distance between you and others, Rimoin said.

If the heat is not enough, breathing problems can also make it hard for you to breathe. If you have asthma, chronic lung disease or another respiratory illness, consider how your breathing capacity changes in the heat, Wenzel said. If it gets worse, stay away from heat as much as possible.