Summer is here, and your mask is sweaty. We have solutions

Not that the thick summer humidity makes it easier.
You may have the urge to forgo a face mask until the fall. No, said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA and director of the university's Center for Global Health and Immigration.
Why your mask can make you hotter?
If you feel suffocated under your mask, it's probably because it's trapping heat inside, said Dr. Richard Wenzel, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Virginia Commonwealth School of Medicine.
"A key issue is that when we breathe, we cool off, so wearing a mask that (warms up) quickly can lead to an elevated temperature in extreme heat, especially when accompanied by moisture," Wenzel said.
If you feel like you're having a hard time breathing, take off your mask, just make sure you can stay at least six feet away from others, sit in the shade and drink some water, Wenzel suggested.
If you feel dizzy or your heart is racing, you should remove the mask, get out of the heat and seek medical attention, he said, those could be signs of heat exhaustion.
Avoid extreme heat if possible
If your trip outside can wait until it's cooler, you should, Rimoin said.
"If you have to go out, you can avoid going out in hot weather," he said.
In extreme hot and humid conditions, it may be more difficult to breathe through the mask. Rimoin suggests that if you do have to go out, go out first thing in the morning or later at night before the strong heat holds. If you can wait, choose to venture out on a day when it's colder.
Choose a breathable mask material
"How well you can breathe through a material is as important as how well the spread of the disease is stopped," said Rimoin.
Many prefer cotton masks for their "breathability" and comfort, he said. Masks with cotton outer layers and flannel inner layers also work well.
The ideal fabric face mask should fit "snugly but snugly" against your face, and you should be able to wash and dry it without damaging its shape, he said.
Make sure your mask is on correctly
If you are having trouble breathing through your mask, confirm that you are wearing it correctly before getting rid of it completely.
His mask should cover his nose and mouth and fit snugly on the sides of his face, but not squeeze inside so that his breathing is not obstructed, Rimoin said.
If you need to remove the mask, only do it when you are at least six feet away from others, he said.
Bring a spare if you are sweaty
A wet mask can stick to your face and obstruct your breathing in a different way. If you find yourself sweating through your mask, bring extras.
Wenzel said he suggests diving into a spare mask that you carry in a plastic bag. There is a better chance that it will stay relatively clean if you wear it that way.
Wear a mask when necessary
The risk of coronavirus is generally lower outdoors, where the wind can blow the virus and can (hopefully) keep its distance from others.
It's not practical to wear a mask in water, but they should still be worn when you get out of it, especially if you can't get the necessary distance between you and others, Rimoin said.
If the heat is not enough, breathing problems can also make it hard for you to breathe. If you have asthma, chronic lung disease or another respiratory illness, consider how your breathing capacity changes in the heat, Wenzel said. If it gets worse, stay away from heat as much as possible.