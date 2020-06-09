Summer roast: simple meat exchanges from a butcher and meat scientist

Nothing tastes more like summer than a juicy burger or steak, but the point is that the summer of 2020 will be different for millions of Americans amid the pandemic and ongoing quarantine orders.

Although the ongoing outbreak may have affected warm weather plans, there is no better time for barbecue masters to step up their game on the barbecue. However, after coronavirus-related disruptions in the beef supply chain, shoppers may not be able to find their favorite cuts of meat during this time.

If your desired steak isn't available at the grocery store, or you want to spice up your regular cookout menu, there's likely another cut that can be easily used instead, according to meat and butcher scientist Bridget Wasser. .

Wasser, a leading expert in the beef industry, works as Executive Director of Meat Science, Culinary and Supply Chain at the National Cattleman & # 39; s Beef Association.

In a conversation with Fox News, Wasser discussed simple steak swaps and how to really generate heat by grilling meat this summer.

FOX NEWS: What are some easy substitutes for a great grill if consumers can't find a specific fillet cut?

Wasser: The most popular steaks for grilling during the summer months would be rib steak, sirloin, top sirloin, tenderloin or filet mignon, and Bone T. Those can be easily interchanged with each other in many cases, because they are all tender, juicy and tasty.

the beef steak In particular it is one of the most versatile. It can be exchanged for various popular steaks like prime rib steak, top sirloin steak, or T-bone. All of these cuts offer great flavor and tenderness, and work in a variety of different recipes. And they are easy to prepare: with salt, pepper, your favorite dough.

If you need to change for rib steakLook for a steak or a chuck-eye steak. Chuck-eye Steak It is a good option to change for a rib steak, and it is a low cost alternative.

T-Bone It is also a very popular cut for grilling, so porterhouse steak it is an easy substitute for that. It offers great flavor and is big enough to feed two. The concierge also combines a beef steak and a sirloin steak in one, so you get the best of both worlds.

Top sirloin steak It is extremely versatile. It is a great profitable steak exchange to try. You can grill it whole or as kebabs. A change for top sirloin steak It would be a flat iron steak, which has great flavor.

And don't forget burgers – they are always sure to please.

FOX: What are some other fun ways that home chefs can spice up their grilling routines?

Wasser: You could make kebabs wherever you are by placing beef with your favorite summer vegetables, or roasting a steak and cutting it for a salad. When you think of cuts like Flank steak or beef steakThese are often lower cost alternatives and work great for fajitas.

There is a lot of variety with beef, not only the cut of the meat, but the application of the dish you choose, which keeps it fresh throughout the summer.

FOX: What are some other general tips for a great grill?

Wasser: Keep it simple when seasoning beef for roasting, because that roasting process, whether you're using a gas or charcoal grill, really amplifies the flavor of beef. Simple salt and pepper work well in most steaks and burgers; Let that great natural flavor shine through. And you want to season just before grilling.

For cuts like Flank steak or skirt steakYou want to marinate them for several hours before grilling them just to help maximize tenderness. Make sure to cut them into thin slices before serving.

A professional tip to prepare burgers: Place a dimple in the center of the patty to help minimize shrinkage and optimize cooking.

Once you're ready to grill, you should always preheat the grill or charcoal. Make sure your grill is clean and grease your grill before putting steaks or burgers to prevent sticking.

While preheating, it's also a good time to clean the grills. And once your steaks are on the grill, you should keep the lid closed as much as possible, to help maintain an even temperature inside.