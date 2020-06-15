Summer Roast: Smoked Cheese Burgers with Sweet Potato-Style Sweet Potatoes

There's a time and a place for everything, and being closer to home this summer in the midst of the pandemic could be the perfect season to beef up your barbecue game.

In honor of Father's Day, kick-start the grill and gather your loved ones for a family party with some additional salty burgers.

Speaking to Fox News, chef John Adler explained how to make smoked cheeseburgers with sweet potatoes "elote" style that are sure to surprise Dad on June 21.

Now vice president of culinary and physical products at Blue Apron, Adler spent 14 years working in some of the best kitchens in the world. Today, he oversees the development of basic recipes and new product innovation for the meal kit delivery service.

"One of my favorite parts of this recipe is the way the wide-spiked ketchup amplifies the beautiful, grilled, smoky flavor that burgers have," Adler said of the summer twist. "It doesn't have the traditional flavor of a barbecue sauce, but a sweet and spicy one from roasted ancho peppers."

According to Adler, dinner guests will go "crazy" on the Mexican-inspired sweet potato side, garnished with cheese mayonnaise and Cotija lime. Better yet, he said, you can add the same ingredients to a grilled vegetable mix throughout the summer.

"Elote-style vegetables in general are a great addition to your summer barbecue repertoire. I especially like this garnish of grilled zucchini and whole grilled chives," said the chef.

Smoked Cheese Burgers with Sweet Potatoes Elote Style

Recipe for four people.

Ingredients:

1 1/8 pounds ground beef

1 lime

1 1/2 pounds sweet potatoes

4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons of tomato sauce

2 tablespoons grated cotija cheese

2 ounces pickles

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ancho chili paste

1 tablespoon of Mexican spice mix (ancho chili powder, smoked paprika, garlic powder, ground cumin, and dried Mexican oregano)

4 potato buns

Instructions:

Prepare and grill the sweet potatoes. If you're broiling, preheat the grill to maintain a temperature of 450 to 500 degrees F and the oil grill doors. To start the potatoes, place the oven rack in the center and preheat to 450 F. Cover the sheet tray with aluminum foil. Wash and dry fresh produce, cutting sweet potatoes in half crosswise and cutting lengthwise into 1-inch pieces. Place the potato slices in the pan. Drizzle the potatoes with olive oil, season with salt, pepper, and spices to mix, stir to spread, and place in an even layer. Grill 27 to 29 minutes, or until golden brown and tender. Then remove from the oven.

Prepare the rest of the ingredients. Cut the Monterey Jack cheese into thin slices. Halve the potato buns and halve the cross file. To prepare the ketchup wide, combine the ketchup and chili paste in a bowl.

Cut the Monterey Jack cheese into thin slices. Halve the potato buns and halve the cross file. To prepare the ketchup wide, combine the ketchup and chili paste in a bowl. Make the empanadas. Combine meat and breadcrumbs in a medium bowl, season with salt and pepper to taste. Gently mix to combine, form mixture into four 1/2 inch thick patties. Then transfer it to the plate.

Combine meat and breadcrumbs in a medium bowl, season with salt and pepper to taste. Gently mix to combine, form mixture into four 1/2 inch thick patties. Then transfer it to the plate. If using a stove, heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add the empanadas, cooking for 4 to 5 minutes on one side or until golden. Then carefully flip the empanadas and top with slices of Monterey Jack cheese. Then loosely cover the pan with aluminum foil, cook for 4 to 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the patties are well cooked. Then transfer the burgers to the plate.

If you're broiling, lightly grease each side of the patty, broil for 6 to 7 minutes on the first side, or until golden brown. Then flip and grill for another 4 minutes, adding the sliced ​​Monterey Jack cheese. Keep burgers on the grill for an additional 2-3 minutes, or until cheese is melted and patties are cooked through. Then transfer the burgers to the plate.

