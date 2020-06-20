Summer solstice 2020: sensual traditions on the longest day of the year

(CNN) – Call it love. Call it romance. Call it sensuality. Go ahead and call it old-fashioned lust if you want.

But whatever you call it, the summer solstice is coming for 2020, and it has a history of stirring hearts and libidos.

The longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere begins the official beginning of summer and, with it, the bounty of the harvest.

Therefore, it should not surprise us that the solstice is related to fertility, of both the plant and human varieties, in destinations around the world.

CNN Travel explores some of those ancient summer traditions. But first, we'll look at the science of a solstice and what's special in 2020.

Summer solstice: questions and answers

Question: I like precision Exactly When is the summer solstice in 2020?

It will happen at 21:43 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) on Saturday, June 20. If you are in the Eastern Time Zone of the United States, it is 5:43 p.m. June 20th.

But if you live in Tokyo, for example, your precise summer solstice moment actually happens at 6:43 a.m. on Sunday, June 21.

In fact, all of Asia will observe the solstice on June 21. Berlin, Germany, in Central Europe, hardly falls on the date of June 20 at 11:43 p.m. local time.

Question: It is the longest day of the year, and does it happen around the world?

No It is the longest day alone in the northern hemisphere. It is the shortest day of the year south of the equator. They are about to receive three winter months there.

An old tall ship sails down the Neva River in St. Petersburg in the early morning of June 24, 2017. City residents celebrate its many hours of day and night light that do not completely darken at this time of year with the Festival Nights White. Sergey Mihailicenko / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

And the differences in the amount of daylight you get become very dramatic as you get closer to the poles and away from the equator. For example, residents of northern Saint Petersburg, Russia will receive a sunrise at 3:35 a.m. and almost 19 hours of light. Even the night doesn't get that dark.

In Singapore, a city-state in the northern hemisphere, but just above the equator, people hardly notice the difference. They get an extra 11 minutes of miserable sunlight.

As for those poor penguins in Antarctica who save their eggs, if they could talk, they could tell you a lot about living in the 24-hour darkness.

This NASA photo shows the 2018 summer solstice. Notice the angle of the terminator (the line between day and night). This tilt exposes the northern hemisphere to more direct sunlight than the southern hemisphere. NOAA

Question: Why not only have 12 hours of light throughout the year?

People all over the planet actually received equal doses day and night during the spring equinox on March 20. But the amount of sunlight we receive in the northern hemisphere has increased daily since then. Why?

"As the Earth rotates around the sun (once a year), its tilted axis always points in the same direction. Therefore, throughout the year, different parts of the Earth receive the direct rays of the sun," according to The NASA.

When the sun reaches its apex in the northern hemisphere, that is the summer solstice.

At that time, "the sun is directly over the Tropic of Cancer, which is at 23.5 ° north latitude, and crosses Mexico, the Bahamas, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, and southern China," according to the National Weather Service. .

2020 bonus: annular eclipse

It will be a really great heavenly weekend for some people in the Eastern Hemisphere. In addition to the solstice, they may witness an annular eclipse. (Wearing adequate eye protection, of course).

On Sunday, the new moon will pass between Earth and the sun, blocking it less a ring of fire at the edges. An annular eclipse differs from a total eclipse, in which the entire sun is blocked. A new moon is simply too far from Earth to completely obscure the sun's disk in an annular eclipse.

People in the Western Hemisphere will only have to settle for a good solstice, as it will be night in their part of the world when the annular eclipse occurs.

Sensual Traditions: Midsummer in Sweden

Who says that traditions cannot be mixed? This summer 2017 celebration has traditional Swedish dances, but also Bollywood music and dance in Folkets Park, Malmö, a city with a diverse population. Lindholm / Pacific Press / LightRocket / Getty Images

But let's turn our attention to what we really have in mind: the solstice romance. We will start in Sweden.

Their traditions include dancing around a Maypole, a symbol that some consider phallic, and partying with herring and large amounts of vodka.

"Many children are born nine months after the summer in Sweden," Jan-Öjvind Swahn, a Swedish ethnologist and author of several books on the subject, told CNN before his death in 2016.

"Drinking is the most typical summer tradition. There are historical images of people drinking to the point where they can no longer continue," Swahn said.

While libations play a role in the subsequent baby boom, Swahn noted that, even without alcohol, Midsummer is a time rich in romantic rituals.

"There used to be a tradition among single girls, where if they ate something very salty during the summer, or if they collected several different types of flowers and put them under the pillow when they slept, they would dream of their future husbands," she said. .

Pagan rites in Greece

There is a similar mythology about dreaming about the future spouse in some parts of Greece. There, as in many European countries, the pagan solstice was co-opted by Christianity and renamed Saint John's Day. Still, in many towns in the north of the country, ancient rites are still celebrated.

One of the oldest rituals is called Klidonas, and it involves local virgins who collect water from the sea.

Single women in the village place personal belongings in the pot and leave it under a fig tree overnight, where, according to folklore, the magic of the day imbues objects with prophetic powers, and the girls in question dream of their future. husbands

The next day, all the women in the village gather and take turns pulling out items and reciting rhyming couplets that are meant to predict the object owner's romantic fortune. These days, however, the festival is more of an excuse for the community of women to exchange obscene jokes.

"In my town, older women always seem to have the dirtiest rhymes," says Eleni Fanariotou, who has filmed the custom. Later in the day, the sexes mix and take turns jumping over a bonfire.

Anyone who succeeds in jumping the flames three times must have a wish granted. Fanariotou said the festival often results in coupling.

"It is a good time to meet someone, because all the youth in the village are leaving and it is a good opportunity to socialize. Also, all the men like to show off and make as much fire as possible."

Yoga in India

Few things put you in contact with your mind and body, like yoga does.

In India, where they definitely know their yoga, the summer solstice is traditionally celebrated with massive yoga sessions.

Indian yoga practitioners participate in a session on International Yoga Day in 2019 at the 15th century Adalaj Stepwell in Adalaj, in the western state of Gujarat. By 2020, people in India are urged to do yoga at home with their families. Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images

In fact, International Yoga Day is June 21, the same day as the solstice in India.

Like many other things in 2020, this year will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A slavic cupid

In Eastern Europe, the solstice celebrations fall on Ivan Kupala Day, a holiday with romantic overtones for many Slavs ("kupala" is derived from the same word as "cupid"). In 2020, Ivan Kupala Day begins on the afternoon of July 6 and ends on the afternoon of July 7.

"It was once believed that the Kupala night was a time for people to fall in love, and that those who celebrated it would be happy and prosperous throughout the year," recalls Agnieszka Bigaj of the Polish tourism office.

It used to be that young, single women floated wreaths in the river, where eager bachelors on the other side tried to catch the flowers. she adds.

According to Polish folklore, the man and woman in question would become a couple. Bonfires are also an important feature of the holidays, and it is tradition for a couple to jump through the flames together while holding hands; if they are not released, their love is said to last.

Stonehenge

One of the largest annual solstice celebrations in the world takes place in Stonehenge, England, where thousands of people gather each year. Like many other events in 2020, it has to alter traditions due to the pandemic.

While the regular in-person meeting is on hold, you will be able to watch the sunset live on June 20 and the sunrise on June 21 at the site of these precisely arranged giant stones on the English Heritage Facebook page .

Talk about a short night. The sunset of June 20 is at 9:26 p.m. local time, and sunrise will begin at 4:52 a.m. local time, so be sure to use an online time zone converter if you want to see one or both.

Dating back to times of druids and pagans, Stonehenge has charm.

"All druid rituals have an element of fertility, and the solstice is no exception," King Arthur Pendragon, a high-ranking archdruid, told CNN.

"We celebrate the union of male and female deities, the sun and the earth, on the longest day of the year."



The first version of this story was originally published in 2013 and was updated for 2020.