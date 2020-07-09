Summer Taylor: Driver was charged in the death of a Seattle protester who was hit by a car





Dawit Kelete, 27, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, and reckless driving. Prosecutors requested bail of $ 1.2 million, according to the criminal lawsuit filed in King County, Washington, Superior Court.

Kelete was booked Saturday to the county jail. Her lawyer did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Three days later, Kelete, traveling at "highway speeds," drove her white Jaguar XJL the wrong way up an Interstate 5 exit ramp, just before 1:36 am, a security recording from a REI store.

The driver had to make a deliberate and sharp "right U-turn to drive (south) on I-5," the document says, adding that "numerous red signs warn the driver is going the wrong way." and do not enter "were published. Kelete then drove to a three-vehicle barricade erected by protesters before maneuvering over his right shoulder. He continued to drive at "highway speeds" on the shoulder, passing the barricade as pedestrians tried to get out of the way, the complaint says. Kelete then abruptly turned left, directly hitting Taylor and another protester, Diaz Love, 32, according to the complaint. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center, where Taylor later died. A man followed Kelete and made him stop, holding him there until the police arrived. "They are fine?" Kelete then asked, "presumably referring to the victims he had hit," according to court documents. Kelete did not show alcohol use in a portable breath test and denied taking any medications, but then told prison staff that he would withdraw from Percocet and struggled with an untreated addiction. The results of the blood tests are pending, the complaint states. A search warrant for Kelete's car was approved, and "several commonly used implements for smoking illegal substances and a substance that appears similar to crystalline methamphetamine were recovered from the car," according to the complaint. Love suffered multiple fractures to her legs and arms, in addition to internal injuries, and was in intensive care for several days, according to the complaint. She was still in the hospital four days after the accident.

CNN's Jay Croft contributed to this report.