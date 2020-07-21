Summer vacation plans stay the course despite Covid-19 spikes

(CNN) – Not long ago, Lori Morell did something radical: she flew. In a plane. From his home in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Reno, Nevada. It was time for his annual family vacation at the Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort in North Lake Tahoe, and he was not to be missed.

"I'm going to live my life and nothing will stop it unless it's mandatory," says Morell, 42, who works within the Justice Department and has spent summers in Lake Tahoe since she was a little girl.

Morell is not alone in her insistence on taking pre-planned trips, or spontaneously deciding to hit the road, damn the pandemic.

"Traveling is part of the fabric of who we are," says Lori Pennington-Gray, director of the Tourism Crisis Management Initiative at the Eric Freidheim Tourism Institute at the University of Florida, Gainesville. "There is this innate desire to travel and explore, and when we are asked to stay home and not participate in that part of our life, it becomes more apparent how important it is to us."

Michelle Wild says her children live for their annual summer road trip and that Covid caused a few modifications this year, but otherwise went smoothly. Courtesy of Michelle Wild.

Different people travel in different ways. Some drive. Others rent recreational vehicles. Still others, like Morell, are jumping on planes.

And the question remains: why? Why are some people going ahead with planned trips, despite the fact that the coronavirus is nationwide?

No reason

The answers vary. A survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) found that 44% of Americans are planning overnight vacations or leisure trips in 2020. Of these, 55% travel for some type of family event, such as a wedding, birthday, anniversary or family reunion.

That is why Scott Gorenstein did not cancel his family vacation at Lincolnville Center, Maine, where he spent more than 50 years. "It is collectively our favorite activity and the place to go," says Gorenstein, a talent and media executive at Sony Pictures Television in New York. "It would be very discouraging to cancel and a blow to our psyche."

Also, his 80-year-old mother, who lives in Philadelphia, has not been going anywhere since March. "She needs something to look forward to, and our annual trip is at the top of that list," he says.

For others, traveling is about marking items on a wish list, and they want to continue to do so. Alisha Brown, 46, and her husband, James, booked a two-week trip to Egypt with Osiris Tours for the end of October. "Our goal is to reach every continent," says Brown, an accountant in Houston.

Alisha Brown and her husband James booked a two-week trip to Egypt with Osiris Tours for the end of October in an effort to check another box on the wish list. AFP / Getty Images

Not that she doesn't worry about getting sick. She does. But she has been socially estranged, wearing a mask and diligently washing her hands for the past few months.

"We have been doing everything we needed to be safe," she says. "But at some point we think, 'We're going to have to live with this.'" I have Purell wipes in my bag. I can clean things that I'm uncomfortable with, like elevator buttons. "

Since the only way to get to Egypt is by plane, Brown reserved two seats in the Emirates with additional legroom. He has also planned private field visits. "The only place we are with multiple people is on the four-day Nile cruise, but we have someone who meets us at the dock and takes us on our own tour," she says.

Family vacation

Some families continue their trips because they do not want to disappoint their children, as Michelle and Tom Wild from Buffalo, New York feel. Four years ago, the couple bought a 31-foot recreational vehicle so that they and their two children could explore the country.

Michelle and Tom Wild bought a motor home a few years ago so they could take long road trips with their two children. Courtesy of Michelle Wild.

"My husband makes a great PowerPoint presentation before we leave. We search online and in books and apps to find the best things to visit in every state," says Wild, 38, an assistant director of nursing at a hospital in Buffalo. "My children live for this trip, more than anything else, even Disney! I didn't want to take it away from them."

This year, the family spent 13 days driving 3,734 miles south, and then backed down the east coast, hitting eight states in the process. Many of them were Covid-19 hot spots, so they had to make some adjustments, such as vetoing Atlantic City because it didn't seem safe. Most of his activities were outdoors, including a boat tour of the swamp in Louisiana and a visit to the Wiener Works in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

They saw some friends and family, but they slept in the motorhome, which has a kitchen and bunk beds. "I wasn't nervous," says Wild.

The Wilds saw some friends and family, but slept in the RV, which has a kitchen and bunk beds. Courtesy of Michelle Wild.

Like Wilds, most travelers prefer outdoor activities in somewhat remote locations. ToursByLocals, a tour marketplace that connects travelers with private tour guides, has seen a 128% increase in Americans looking to travel within the US from May to June. Yellowstone National Park reserves increased 88% compared to the same period last year.

Travelers also choose separate units or retreats with little interaction from staff. The Mohicans Treehouse Resort in Glenmont, Ohio, halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, is a 77-acre private property with four land cabins and nine tree houses. Three or four months have been reserved.

"Self-isolation really started to reach people, they were having severe cabin fever (pun intended) in their own homes and they were yearning for a change of scenery," spokesman Miguel DeJesus says in an email. "We represent the next best and safest option: close to home, private and somewhat remote, with no common areas, no interaction with staff, away from the crowds, immersed in nature and the outdoors."

Outdoors

Backroads adventure travel company has also been filling up, with popular hiking and biking trips to the Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Lake Crater, and Maine and Alaska.

In June Sue and Matt Scaffidi hiked with the Backroads travel company. Courtesy of Sue and Matt Scaffidi.

Sue Scaffidi, 50, and her husband Matt from Buffalo returned from a June hiking trip with Backroads to the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina and the Great Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. It was his fifth trip with the owner.

"This is our anniversary gift for each other," says Scaffidi, 50, who works in health care. "We had been talking about where we wanted to go since November and booked the trip in early January. Then Covid hit and we thought, let's see what happens."

Although they had originally planned to fly, the couple decided to make the ten-and-a-half hour car trip. Once they reached her hotel, she felt safe. The guides did temperature checks in the mornings, guests wore masks in the trucks, and breakfast, lunch, and snacks were presented in advance, limiting physical contact.

The Scaffidis hiking trip took them to the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina and the Great Smokey Mountains in Tennessee. Courtesy of Sue and Matt Scaffidi.

"You are very autonomous, no one else is walking down your hall and dinner is outside," she says.

The risks weighed

As for Morell, she also made sure she was as safe as possible. She flew Delta, which is covering passengers and blocking the middle seats until September 30. They deliver disinfectant; all clients and crew members must wear facial coatings

He also spoke in advance with the resort's owner, Alex Mourelatos, who told him about current security precautions, which include leaving a day of "rest" between room cleanings; not having cleaning service during the guest's stay to limit person-to-person interaction; and leaving extra disinfectant in the rooms. While guests do not have to wear masks on the property, they are asked to socialize.

"I am not worried," she says. "I pray that you don't understand it, but I am not going to live in fear. I am not in a high risk category and I go socially and wear my mask, but I am also going to paddleboard. How much further socially can you go?"