Summer won't be much fun for cash-starved kids in New York amid the coronavirus

For New York kids, this summer will be a bummer.

With the last day of school next Friday, the city has completed outdoor, recreational, and work programs for youth of all ages.

"Hundreds of thousands of New York kids who have been locked up for three months may have nothing fun to do," said educational consultant David Rubel. "Children need to play outside if they are going to go back to school in September ready to learn."

Thanks to Mayor de Blasio's budget cuts and coronavirus restrictions, the popular Summer Youth Employment Program, which employed nearly 75,000 teens and young adults in 2019, has since been phased out. Authorities are struggling to find funds.

The terrible news comes after students have been trapped at home since mid-March amid the closure of Covid-19, with laptops and iPads replacing classes in person.

The Department of Youth and Community Development eliminated a series of programs offering arts, sports, games, and field trips that 100,000 youth enjoyed last summer.

"The city is disconnecting programs that support the well-being of children and families just when parents are called back to work again," said Julie Stein Brockway, co-director of the Center for Family Life in Sunset Park. Its summer camps and neighborhood centers cared for 2,000 children a day and has experience in socially distant methods.

DYCD says it will present "alternatives," but all online, so children will remain glued to computer screens.

The city's Department of Education will run the online summer school and plans to expand a College Bridge program in which CUNY students help high school graduates prepare for college.

The Parks and Recreation department has removed basketball rings and tires from more than 2,100 city parks, with no plans to replace them, authorities told The Post.

Tennis courts and golf courses remain closed.

De Blasio cannot say whether the city's swimming pools, beaches and recreation centers, used by 20 million children and adults last summer, will open.

In extreme heat, the city will install jet showers and sprinklers in the parks, City Council spokeswoman Jane Meyer said. In neighborhoods away from parks or beaches, the city will open fire hydrants in the afternoon so residents can cool off.

City-run daycare is still limited to the children of essential workers.

The mayor opened playgrounds from Monday. That decision came days after State Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, State Senator Simcha Felder, and Councilman Kalman Yeger challenged Hizzoner by having the chains and locks snapped on the doors of the Kolbert Playground in Midwood.

But strict rules will apply: Masks must be worn on children older than 2 years unless medically difficult. "Social distancing ambassadors will deliver masks to those who need them," said Meyer.

For older children, minor leagues and other team sports are not yet allowed.

"If we continue to make progress, as we move into Phase Two (of the reopening). then there will be a day when we are ready to perform in team sports activity, "de Blasio said Friday.

Governor Cuomo has banned sleeping camps.

Day camps are allowed, but funding for city-run camps is part of the budget discussions between City Hall and City Hall, Meyer said. It is unknown if any will open in July.

Queens Councilman Robert Holden urged the city to explore measures such as opening schools with air-conditioned gyms where children can play.

"They would rather get kids into trouble than have a place to go. There is no plan to get these parks up and running quickly," he said.

STILL SUMMER

Many youth programs will not run this summer or will start late due to concerns over COVID-19 and budget cuts:



Compiled by David Rubel, www.davidrubelconsultant.com