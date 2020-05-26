Summerland Trailer and IFC Films Poster by Filmmaker Jessica Swale

IFC Films & # 39; Summerland Trailer and poster for filmmaker Jessica Swale

IFC Films has released the official trailer and poster for the war drama Summerland, written and directed by Olivier Award-winning playwright Jessica Swale (Nell Gwynn) You can check out the trailer and poster below!

Swale brings to life the story of Alice, a lone writer, resigned to a lonely life on the coastal cliffs of southern England as World War II breaks out on the canal. When she opens the door of her house one day and discovers that she must adopt a young evacuee from London named Frank, she is resistant. However, it is not long before the two realize that they have more in common in the past than Alice had assumed.

Gemma Arterton (Gemma bovery, Byzantium, Quantum of Solace), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Loki, Brooklyn motherless, Beyond the lights), Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, The best exotic marigold hotel) Tom Courtenay (The aeronauts, Doctor Zhivago) and Lucas Bond stars in this intensely emotional story of the resistance of love in difficult times.

Summerland It will hit select theaters (subject to theater availability) and on VOD / Digital platforms on July 31.