Summerland Trailer traps Gemma Arterton in a magical WWII love story

IFC Films has released a new trailer for Summerland. The film was written and directed by Jessica Swale, the Olivier Award-winning playwright behind Nell Gwynn. This represents Swale's acting debut. Described as an "intensely emotional story of love's endurance in tough times," this drama may end up being one of the first new movies to hit theaters when they open in July.

The trailer opens with a writer struggling to publish her story. Then, without knowing it, she is forced to care for a child. Despite his initial reluctance, the two end up united and he serves as inspiration. Things get quite emotional as they get to know each other, for various reasons. It seems to be a heartbreaking and heartbreaking drama depending on an unlikely relationship. Although it seems that the trailer presents all the rhythms quite succinctly, leaving little to the imagination. Be that as it may, it seems this could be an emotionally effective cinematic endeavor.

The cast includes Gemma Arterton (Byzantium, Quantum of Solace), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Brooklyn motherless, Beyond the lights), Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, The best exotic marigold hotel) and Tom Courtenay (The aeronauts, Doctor Zhivago) Guy Heeley and Adrian Sturges are the producers. Jessica Swale, in a statement, said this about her directorial debut.

"I am delighted to be working with IFC to bring Summerland to the United States. & # 39; Summerland & # 39; is about hope, imagination and the possible existence of magic. It is about finding the light after dark and, like such, she has never felt more opportune "I cannot wait to share this story, in which Gemma offers a performance different from everything we have seen her do before, as a woman who learns to embrace life, through thick and thin, in all its complexity and diversity. "

Summerland focuses on Alice, a lone writer who resigns herself to a lonely life on the coastal cliffs of southern England. All the while, World War II breaks out across the canal. One day he opens the door of his house to discover that he must adopt a young evacuee from London named Frank. Despite being resilient at first, before long, the two realize they have more in common in the past than Alice had assumed.

Most movies have been delayed much later in 2020, if not well into 2021, and theaters have been closed since mid-March. Warner Bros. & # 39; Beginning It is still dated July 17, but the launch may very well be released. Summerland It is slated to hit VOD and theaters on July 31 from IFC Films. If the theatrical release holds, it will be one of the few new titles that will help give theaters something to show when they reopen. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.

