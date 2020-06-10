Super Bowl champion Jet Paul & # 39; Rocky & # 39; Rochester dies at 81

Paul "Rocky" Rochester, a defensive lineman for the 1969 New York Jets Super Bowl winning team, died. He was 81 years old.

The team announced Rochester's death on its website on Tuesday, saying it happened last weekend but did not provide additional details.

Rochester began his professional soccer career with the Dallas Texans in 1960, and played more than three seasons with the AFL team that would become the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after being released during the 1963 season, Rochester was signed by the Jets and became his initial left defensive tackle.

He played 6¹ / ₂ seasons for the Jets and ended his playing career helping Joe Namath and the Jets win the franchise's only Super Bowl title.

"Paul was an underrated defensive tackle who played a major role on the Jets Super Bowl championship team," former Jets director of public relations Frank Ramos said on the team's website. "It was a great career stopper that allowed defensive ends Gerry Philbin and Verlon Biggs to run from outside and fast defensive tackle John Elliott to rush through the middle. Walt Michaels devised a plan to use smaller linebacker Carl McAdams. at DT in passing, which led to the 1968 Jets having the No. 1 defense in the AFL. "

Rochester retired after the Super Bowl victory and started his own business, Paul Rochester and Associates, which sold roofing and construction materials in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. He also sold real estate.

Rochester was born in Lansing, Michigan, and grew up in Floral Park, New York. He was a soccer and lacrosse star at Sewanhaka High School and went to Michigan State. Dallas signed him as an undrafted free agent and he was one of only 20 players to play in all 10 AFL seasons before the 1970 merger.

Rochester is survived by his wife Nancy, children Laurel Nielsen and Don, and two grandchildren.