Super Bowl hero David Tyree is no longer on the Giants staff

Always ingrained in New York Giants folklore for his helmet capture in Super Bowl XLII, David Tyree is no longer in the organization. Tyree, 40, had been the team's Director of Player Engagement since 2014.

Tyree's position has undergone a change, as the Giants revamped their Player Development department. Dr. Lani Lawrence was hired as the director of clinical and wellness services for the Giants, a newly created position. Lawrence will also serve as head of player engagement / development, working with Ashley Lynn, the current assistant director of player engagement.

Previously, the Giants Player Development department was chaired by Tyree and prior to that it was chaired by another former Giants player, Charles Way. Lawrence is a licensed psychologist in the state of California.

Tyree, a 2003 Syracuse sixth-round draft pick, made a name for himself in special teams with the Giants, and also played a role on offense as a little-used wide receiver. He caught a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XLII, had none in the 2007 regular season, and launched into NFL history by nailing football in a desperate Eli Manning pass on his helmet for a 32-yard reception. to bring the Giants to life as the game's winning unit. With the safety of Rodney Harrison pulling him to release the ball, Tyree with 1:15 remaining managed to hold on to the ball while it was doubled back, the tip of the ball almost touching the grass. The Giants went on to stun the previously undefeated Patriots 17-14 in Glendale, Arizona.

It turned out to be the last reception of Tyree's career. He hurt his knee in 2008 and spent that season on the injured reserve list and had no catch in 10 games for the Ravens in 2009.

Tyree and his wife, Leilah, have opened a Clean Juice store in Morristown, N.J. Clean Juice is an organic juice bar serving acai bowls, smoothies, juices, shots, and salads. Tyree is from Livingston, N.J.