A new anime show will be coming to Netflix. It is a series from a comic book company called Millarworld. We also get our first look at the upcoming anime, animated by the renowned studio, Bones. This is what we know so far about Super Crooks.

A comic book series was first released in 2012. It is called Supercrooks. The creator of the comic, Mark Millar, worked with an artist named Leinnil Francis Yu to make four issues of it. These are known as The Heist.

Leinnil Francis Yu has done work on Marvel comic titles, including Indestructible Hulk and Phoenix Ressurection. He also collaborated with Grant Millar on Superior.

Supercrooks is a comic book series with four books. The writer is Mark Millar and the artist is Leinil Francis Yu. The series was published by Icon Comics. It came out from March-August 2012.

What is the expected release date for Super Crooks Season 1?

Super Crooks is coming out on Thursday, November 25th, 2021. It will be on Netflix.

What is the plot of Super Crooks Season 1?

Johnny Lightning is a supervillain who is trying to make money by doing robberies with other people who wear masks like him. He wants to get rich and he tries many times, but the superhero always stops him. In his latest robbery, he was stopped by a superhero named The Gladiator without any trouble.

He is sentenced to 5 years in prison after leaving the jail. After exiting, he goes back to his ex-girlfriend and ex-supervillain Kasey who used to work as a waitress.

The woman has psychic powers and she wants to live a normal life. She does not want Johnny back in her life.

A friend of hers, who is an elderly villain named Carmine, arrives at their meeting after he lost $100 million because he was caught cheating with a guy who can see the future.

Johnny wants to go to a country where there are not many superheroes. In the end, they almost always win.

Spain does not have superheroes and is the best country for the Lightning plan. Some of his fellow supervillains are not active anymore, but he still convinces them to join.

The group of people is made up of Carmine, Kasey, The Phantom (who stopped being a burglar), TK McCabe (a person who was a villain with telekinetic powers), Forecast (a person who had the power to change the weather), Roddy, and Sammy Diesel.

Johnny meets another person in the group of criminals. It is The Gladiator. Johnny is blackmailed because he is a homosexual and likes to send pictures to men he gets online.

If people found out about this, his reputation as an American superhero would be ruined.

Johnny explained what his plan was and why they were in Spain. His goal is to rob the person who is the greatest villain ever, but he doesn’t have a good name.

All anyone knows about him is that he lives in Europe and that he has done many bad things.

Johnny’s gang helped him break into the villa of the Bastard and steal his money. Kesey used his psychic power to make it seem like he was in different places. The Gladiator is Superman’s bodyguard.

The Gladiator beat Superman in a duel and now he is brain-damaged. The gang of Supercrooks does not want to get revenge for what they did to them. So they dress up like people who owe money to Carmine.

Carmine is mad about what they did and he kills those people. Some people think that you should wear your costume so then everyone will know who you. Others say that it is better to wear someone else’s costume so then no one will know who they are.

What is the voice cast of Super Crooks Season 1?

The Japanese voice cast for the show includes:

Kenjiro Tsuda,

Maaya Sakamoto,

Hiroshi Yanaka,

Yasushi Kimura,

Pierre Taki,

Junichi Suwabe,

Hisao Egawa,

Eiji Takemoto,

Tetsu Inada,

Subaru Kimura,

Wataru Hatano,

KENN.

As for the English cast: