Super Nintendo World Aerial Photo Reveals Complete Design of New Theme Park

Super Nintendo World is nearing completion. A freshly leaked image shows the complete design of the expansive new addition to Universal Japan. Theme parks around the world are starting to open again after closing earlier in the year. Social distancing is a major component of the reopening process, along with other guidelines to ensure visitor safety. When looking at the new look of Super Nintendo World, social estrangement shouldn't be an issue due to the massive scale of the operation.

It seems that Universal Japan has done the unthinkable and brought one of the most iconic video game franchises to life with Super Nintendo World. The newly filtered image provides an aerial view of the park, which appears to be complete or very close to being completed. Even from the aerial view, everything is clear and visible, from Peach Castle to Bowser Castle and everything in between. The new addition to Universal Japan will truly be an immersive experience. However, since you are in Japan, visitors will not be able to yell or scream while on any of the rides at the moment.

When the park was first announced, Universal Japan released an official promotional video for Super Nintendo World. However, the focus was not really on the park itself, but instead showed actors within a computer-generated Nintendo world with Mario running. While the video is certainly exciting, it does not give a true view of the park like the aforementioned aerial image does. The promotional video also gives insight into how the final designs came to life.

As for other details of the park, Super Nintendo World will have a wristband system that invites visitors to interact with its surroundings. There are challenges located throughout the park, including surrounding attractions and locations. It is unclear at this time what other surprises will be awaiting visitors, but it already seems that a Nintendo lover's dream has come true. As for when the park will open its doors to the public, that's unclear at the moment, but a summer debut doesn't seem ruled out right now.

Universal Japan previously announced a 2020 opening date for Super Nintendo World. However, due to the current world situation, construction was halted for a time, meaning that there could be a significant delay. Universal Orlando has just announced that they will open their doors to the public again starting June 5, while Disney World will wait until July 11 to open. It has not been announced when California Disneyland will reopen, although an announcement is expected soon. For now, you can check out the aerial view of Super Nintendo World below, thanks to the ThemeParkXR website.

Who is ready to go to Super Nintendo World? Photo taken from an airplane. Source: https://t.co/n6pm38HSg7pic.twitter.com/I4EFLmBvbX – Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) May 28, 2020

A photo of the nearly completed Super Nintendo World shows almost everything the new land has to offer. Oddly there is a strange door that looks more like Donkey Kong than Mario. Directly behind the door is a large blank space. Perhaps a Donkey Kong expansion in the future? pic.twitter.com/2gRGiH1yaH – Super Nintendo Land Project (@SNLParkProject) May 28, 2020

Here's the new aerial photo from Super Nintendo World with some reference labels. White labels are second level (which are entered) and yellow labels are lower level. The portal to the path to expansion land will be closed at first. Not everything is labeled, but you understand the idea. https://t.co/NCtIHfRTztpic.twitter.com/ntf0nJceQQ – Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) May 28, 2020

Latest construction photos from Super Nintendo World show real progress https://t.co/AkerxHUtZJpic.twitter.com/Fyr8f4xyk0 – GoNintendoTweet (@GoNintendoTweet) May 26, 2020

