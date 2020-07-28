Super-space sunscreen made from skin pigment could protect astronauts from radiation

For astronauts preparing to spend a long summer vacation on Mars, hats and umbrellas may not be enough to protect them from the strong rays of the sun.

And like sunscreen-dipped bathers, explorers on the moon or on Mars may one day protect themselves with creams containing a new bioengineered material called selenomelanin, created by enriching the natural melanin pigment with selenium metal.

According to NASA, outside of Earth's protective magnetic field, humans are exposed to many types of dangerous radiation. This includes harmful ultraviolet radiation, X-rays, and gamma rays from the sun, as well as super-fast subatomic particles called galactic cosmic rays originating outside of our solar system.

The invisible accumulation of DNA breakage caused by these space rays can cause cancer and, in high doses, radiation poisoning and death. Traditional countermeasures, like lead or water protection, tend to be heavy and greatly increase the cost of a space mission.

Enter melanin, a broad class of natural pigments found in animals, plants, fungi, and bacteria. Some types of melanin provide humans with their wide range of skin, hair, and eye tones and help protect us from ultraviolet light from the sun.

"Melanin is ubiquitous and enigmatic," Nathan Gianneschi, a biochemist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, told Live Science. "We don't fully understand it."

Animal melanins are divided into two main forms, eumelanin and pheomelanin, according to a 2014 article in the New Journal of Science. Eumelanin is responsible for imparting black or dark brown colors such as that of the skin and hair, while pheomelanin contains sulfur and tends to be reddish or yellowish, and is found in red or brown hair and on human lips.

Pheomelanin also absorbs X-rays much more efficiently than eumelanin. Knowing this, Gianneschi and his colleagues took some pheomelanin derived from red rooster feathers and tried to see if they could make it even more protective.

Instead of sulfur, the researchers exchanged the element selenium, which is located just below sulfur in the periodic table of elements and is known to play a role in preventing cancer in organisms. By doing so, they created selenomelanin, which has never been seen in nature before.

During laboratory experiments, selenomelanin-treated skin cells were able to avoid X-ray radiation doses that would be lethal to a human. Selenomelanin was absorbed by the cells and formed what Gianneschi called "microparasols," or small shields around the cells' nucleus, where DNA is stored. The cells became naturally brown or tan when they absorbed selenomelanin, Gianneschi said.

Additional tests showed that bacteria manipulated with selenium could produce selenomelanin, which means that the substance could be manufactured in space. The results were published July 8 in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

"I love it," Radamés J.B. told Live Science. Cordero, a microbiologist who studies melanins at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, and who was not involved in the work. "The authors present a good example of how biology can inspire the design of a melanin analog."

The material will still have to be tested in humans and in space to see if it confers the same protection, he added. Gianneschi has already been contacted by other groups interested in studying his team's intercellular sunscreen.

The fact that it is lightweight and can be created from basic organic chemicals during a space mission rather than being dragged from Earth makes it quite attractive, Gianneschi said. Selenomelanin could even be incorporated into clothing, such as the lining of a spacesuit, where it could function much like micro parasols to confer continuous protection, he added.

He and his colleagues are now wondering if the chemical they synthesized could be present in nature, perhaps in fungi that live in high-radiation environments.

Originally published in Live Science.