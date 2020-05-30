Superman beats Deadpool with META's biggest comic prank

Deadpool can break the fourth wall knowing he is in a comic, but Superman just broke all the fiction from the comics. Seriously.

As the heart and soul of the DC Universe, it's safe to say Superman He is as far from irreverent and murderous Deadpool as a superhero can get. But in a comic, the Man of Steel smashed the fourth wall by not only noticing that he lives in a comic … but also how strange that reality is for the characters within it.

These days, the & # 39; fourth wall & # 39; It's not what it used to be between readers and comics, with Marvel and DC heroes aware that they exist in a comic. Still, it's hard for a character as stoic, purposeful, and even stiff as Superman to cross such a & # 39; goal & # 39; line, and it would be even harder to cross it once he recognizes the reality-breaking audience after his Adventures But if anyone were to do it, it is Grant Morrison, the acclaimed writer who first made DC's Animal Man look directly at the reader, in the first of many stories and meta-textual events he would later create. But it saved an amazing scene just for Superman.

RELATED: Superman Lost To Deathstroke In The Dumbest Way Possible

Before fans worry about seeing the shaken Superman image, it should be noted that this scene is featured on the pages of Green Lantern: Blackstars # 2, which is established in a rewritten reality and, finally, returns to normality. But not before the Green Lantern, sorry, Black Star Hal Jordan can face Superman in Earth orbit. In classic Morrison style, Superman complains about the depressing DC universe, referring to gruesome real events and stories taking place alongside his Green Lantern Serie. But things go one step further when Superman goes from referencing other comics … to the actual contradiction of comic book panel art and written dialogue.

It's simple enough for a character like Gwenpool to break reality, or for Deadpool to laugh when telling the Avengers comics about Final game. But Morrison decides to call the central contradiction that comic books are inherently based on, and comic book readers accept it, even unconsciously. The contradiction that, as Superman himself puts it as he literally points to the text bubbles through which comic book dialogue is delivered, the limitation of static art means that comics unfold as if "The visual track is frozen and the audio is still rolling."

Like Morrison's best examples playing with reality and subjectivity, it's a joke that readers can instantly understand and appreciate … before it really baffles the mind as readers try to perceive how these rules really would do work from the perspective of the characters in the real scene. It seems strange that when Superman, the first and greatest of the comic book superheroes, decides to break the fourth wall, introduces one of the most fundamental and stunning paradoxes that comic book fans can find.

MORE: Superman DESTROYS Iron Man in Marvel / DC Crossover Art

Futurama is technically part of the DC Comics universe