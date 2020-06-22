Supermodel Joan Smalls promises half her salary to Black Lives Matter, and asks the industry to do the same.

Written by Ananda Pellerin, CNN

While anti-racist protests continue daily around the world and online, the fashion industry is in the crosshairs of controversies over offensive business and creative practices.

Former employees have called brands and publications for discrimination, and statements of solidarity, including the popular use of black squares on social media in support of Black Lives Matter, have been seen as empty gestures at systemic racism within the industry. .

In response to this current climate, supermodel Joan Smalls decided to take action, and is asking others to do the same.

Promising half of their salary for the rest of 2020 to Black Lives Matter organizations, Smalls has launched DonateMyWage.org to encourage those in the fashion and entertainment industries in particular to donate a percentage of their salaries, on an hourly basis. every year, to the organizations of your choice.

In a movie posted on Donatemywages.org, Smalls, 31, born in Puerto Rico, speaks directly on the subject of racial discrimination in the fashion industry.

"I see all agencies, magazines and brands posting black screens on their Instagram accounts. But what does that really mean? What is the fashion industry really going to do about it? Is it just another trend?"

"This industry that benefits from our black and brown bodies, our culture of constant inspiration, our music and our images for images have tiptoe around the problems," he continued. "You are part of the cycle that perpetuates these conscious behaviors."

"We have been continually disappointed with his callousness and deafness of tone, and with the damage control apologies of 'we'll do better'."

Joan Smalls awakens the Etro catwalk at Milan Fashion Week 2020 Credit: WWD / Shutterstock

Identifying herself as a "black and Latina woman," Smalls has built a very successful modeling career in the past decade, and said that during her career she faced a "constant battle" against racism that she "lived through on a daily basis. , "in an industry that" loves stereotypes ". This includes photographers who do not want to photograph her, "because there is no need to photograph a black girl", magazines, brands and agencies that continue to work with people "of that mind" as well as stylists and casting directors who do not they would work with her. color models, because "they were not willing to treat us fairly and give us a chance."

The list of people in the industry who have been complicit in racism, Smalls said, "continues."

Smalls was the first Latinx face of beauty brand Estée Lauder, in 2011, and the first woman of color to appear on the cover of Porter magazine in 2015. She has been on the Forbes list of highest-paid models since 2013.

And while she made it clear in the film that continuing to hire people who have displayed racist ideas is a form of complicity that feeds the "beast of racism and inequality," she also thanked those in the industry who had supported her.

"With the same encouragement, I would like to acknowledge those who saw me for me, who fought for me, I applaud them … Thank you for being faithful to your morals and not letting the pressures of others prevent you from doing what you knew the right decision ".

Rachel Zoe, Joan Smalls, Ansel Elgort, Miley Cyrus, Russell Westbrook, Amber Valletta, Naoki Kobayashi at Tom Ford Spring-Summer 2020. Credit: Billy Farrell, Sancho Scott, Nei / Billy Farrell, Sancho Scott, Nei

Ultimately, Smalls said she doesn't need "validation from an industry that considers me a symbolic black girl, while ignoring my entire cultural identity." Instead, what he seeks is "recognition of systematic problems, problems that arise from top to bottom within the industry."

Looking to the future. Smalls tells his "beloved fashion industry" that "this is your chance. The moment you speak up and show that if you care, if you really care, show it … See you. Do you see us now?"

In addition to donating half of his salary until the end of the year, Smalls pledged to hold the brands he works with accountable for their own actions, encouraging them to donate financially and implement policies that actively promote inclusion. "If I as an individual individual can do it, imagine what we can do as a collective to be the positive change the world needs."

"I urge you to use your voice, use your infrastructure to help us," he said. "I urge all of you to join us. Together we are stronger."