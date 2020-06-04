Supernatural “Just My Imagination” Introduced Sam’s Imaginary Friend

Supernatural's "Just My Imagination" sees Sam's imaginary childhood friend, Sully, asking for his help in stopping an assassin from other imaginary creatures.

Supernatural "Just My Imagination" featured Sam's imaginary old friend Sully for one of the show's most unique episodes. Supernatural filled the space left by X files when it premiered in 2005. The series focuses on the adventures of the sibling duo Sam and Dean Winchester, who were raised from an early age to hunt down and kill supernatural creatures and demons. Episodes can range from silly to horrible, and over the course of fifteen seasons he developed a devoted following.

This is largely due to a large cast, with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padelecki (House of Wax) forming a very convincing brotherly bond. Supernatural It also has countless fan-favorite supporting players, including Angel Castiel, Bobby Singer, Charlie Bradbury, and Crowley. After 15 years on the air, the Winchesters will finally have a break when the series comes to an end in late 2020, though there is always the possibility of a future revival or spin-off.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Supernatural's "About A Boy" Watches Dean Become A Teen

Supernatural Season 11 had some cool episodes like "Don't Call Me Shurley," which revealed something important about author Chuck Shurley, but another favorite is "Just My Imagination." This episode begins with a little girl's imaginary friend, a mix between a man and a unicorn, being brutally murdered, and soon Sam is approached by his "imaginary" old friend Sully (Nate Torrence) to help him stop the killer. .

Supernatural "Just My Imagination" was directed by Richard Speight Jr., who also portrayed Gabriel on the show, and is one of the season's highlights. It's not scary in the least, but it's not supposed to be either. Instead, it combines humor with some surprisingly poignant scenes, such as providing insight into Sam's upbringing, where Dean and his father frequently left him alone while hunting. It reveals that Sam almost escaped with Sully's breath to get him away from the hunting life, but Sam finally rejected him and forgot about him; Sully later admits he was wrong when Sam grew up to be a hero.

Supernatural "Just My Imagination" also has fun with the concept, nodding to the likes of Drop Dead Fred and wallowing in black humor, like a mother who unknowingly stains the brilliant blood of the dead unicorn man all over her daughter's room. He climaxes in an emotional way that ties in with Sully's step and even gives the killer a decent motive. This episode also gave Dylan Everett another chance to show his eerily accurate impression of Jensen Ackles as young Dean, previously seen in episodes like "About a Boy."

Next: Supernatural "Don't Call Me Shurley": Chuck Reveals His True Nature

90-day fiancé: which country has the most cast members?